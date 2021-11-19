Island Oasis, Oregon Chai, DaVinci Gourmet and Big Train Accelerate Shared Sustainability Goals

Beloit, Wisc. — Island Oasis, Oregon Chai, DaVinci Gourmet and Big Train announced their shared dedication to creating a world of sustainable nutrition by committing to a number of new goals. These actions include significant reductions in sugar and water usage, responsible sourcing of ingredients and engaging in local and national partnerships that support communities.

In addition, the Kerry-owned brands made pledges relating to extensive CO2 reductions, zero waste to landfill, 100% renewable electricity and developing clean and functional products. The individual sustainability commitment statements and targets for Island Oasis, Oregon Chai, DaVinci Gourmet and Big Train can be viewed online. The commitments align with climate goals recently laid out by the brands’ parent company, Kerry, and with those of the Paris Agreement.

Commenting on the announcement, Christina O’Keefe, Director of Sustainability, Kerry North America, said: “Earlier this year, Kerry’s proprietary research found that 58% of consumers in North America say they are strongly influenced by sustainability when making a food or beverage purchase at a restaurant. It’s not just important to consumers, but it’s incumbent on us to contribute in every meaningful way in creating a world of sustainable nutrition, be it through sourcing nutritious ingredients, optimizing production, improving packaging, or other means. In addition, as a company we are committed to supporting farmers and producers, as well as the local communities in which they live.”

“Our customers who serve Island Oasis, Oregon Chai, DaVinci Gourmet and Big Train can rest assured that we are working hard to continuously reduce these brands’ environmental impact by developing sustainable offerings that contribute meaningfully to the fight against climate change.”

Better for people, better for planet, better for society

A core brand mission for each of these beverage product families is that customers should feel good about the beverages they serve and Kerry is proud to embed sustainable nutrition in product design. That’s something everyone can celebrate and support. Kerry Foodservice has also developed a “15 Easy Ways to Make Your Business Sustainable” tips sheet to assist companies in accelerating their own sustainability efforts.

For More Information:

https://kerryfoodservice.com/pages/sustainability-commitment