Jovē Wellness Launches New Alkaline Water With Advanced Cellular Hydration Technology

Boca Raton, FL — Jovē Wellness announced the launch of its new alkaline water, Jovē, a 100% purified water made with Advanced Cellular Hydration Technology. A newcomer to the water aisle, Jovē is a smooth, easy drinking pH 9.5+ alkaline water clinically shown to provide hydration for skin and cellular health.

Jovē has launched in select retail stores throughout North America. The new alkaline water is available in every Publix market throughout Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, and will be on aisles later this summer at Giant Food Stores and Earth Fare, bringing the brand’s retail distribution to over 1,000 locations. Jovē is also sold online at Amazon.

Jovē water is clinically shown to provide proper hydration for cellular health. Jovē’s proprietary Advanced Cellular Hydration Technology contains an exclusive patented liquid silica, an essential mineral that increases alkalinity, and is charged with electrons, a primary source of energy for our body and cells.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Jovē and share our combined joy of nature and love for science with consumers looking for a premium water that is making a difference in the pursuit of wellness,” said Jovē Wellness CEO, Tammy Hobbs. “We went through a vigorous process to create a sustainable alkaline water that would set the standard for proper hydration and overall well-being. Our philosophy behind Jovē is to help people experience the benefits of real hydration; to better themselves, their friends and their community.”

The brand’s consumer launch will roll out on National Hydration Day (June 23) and will include its Greatest. Summer. Ever! Hydration Challenge and its Jovē Hydration Truck to promote the benefits of real hydration. The Jovē Hydration Truck and Jovē Ambassadors will travel throughout Florida, Philadelphia and Tennessee making stops and handing out free Jovē at various locations, events, venues and neighborhoods, along with some fun surprises. Fans can follow the Hydration Truck as it travels down the east coast and track its current location via Jovē’s social channels.

Jovē is available in 33.8 oz., one-liter single bottles and 6-count case packs at select retailers and online at Amazon in one-liter, 12-count case packs

About the Benefits of Hydration

Cellular hydration is approximately 2/3 of total hydration. Up to 75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated, and feeling irritable, sluggish, having poor sleep and dry skin can all be associated with dehydration. As we age, the level of hydration in our body can decline, but when we drink truly hydrating water, we benefit at the cellular level. Cellular hydration supports our mitochondria (the power plant of our cells), cellular metabolism and the release of cellular waste. Drinking Jovē water leads to happy cells, and happy cells lead to a happy body.

About Jovē

Jovē is a new kind of Alkaline water made with Advanced Cellular Hydration Technology that is clinically shown to provide proper skin and cellular hydration in support of healthy, vibrant living. Jovē is infused with an exclusive patented liquid silica, an essential mineral that increases alkalinity and is then charged with an abundance of electrons, a primary source of energy. This combination of science and nature has led to the creation of the smooth and refreshing taste of Jovē. Jovē bottles and caps are 100% recyclable. To show its commitment to being part of responsible use and processing of plastic, Jovē has partnered with TerraCycle to support the responsible use of plastic and cleaning of our oceans. Jovēxc is currently available at select retailers and online at Amazon.

For More Information:

http://www.drinkjove.com/