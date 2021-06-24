KeVita And Amber Riley Team Up To Launch New Prebiotic Shots

CHICAGO — Just in time for summer, KeVita, a leading brand of high-quality fermented beverages, is launching KeVita Prebiotic Shots: an on-the-go drink offered in a convenient two-ounce bottle to help support digestive health. KeVita is passionate about helping its fans feel good from the inside out. To introduce its new product line and highlight the importance of maintaining day-to-day routines, the brand is teaming up with actress and singer Amber Riley to share simple ways to focus on self-care for the mind, body and spirit.

As summer begins, many people are looking for ways to jump-start their routines. For those seeking some self-care inspiration, Amber Riley is working with KeVita to share some of her favorite tips: like cooking healthy meals, incorporating prebiotics into her routine, surrounding herself with women who empower her and more.

“Having a self-care routine is essential for me to feel my best—prebiotics and probiotics have always been a critical part of my wellness journey,” says Riley. “I’ve been a long-time fan of KeVita, especially their Lemon Ginger Sparkling Probiotic Drink, so I was excited to be one of the first to try the new Prebiotic Shots line. Between filming, working out and spending time with my family and friends, these convenient shots fit perfectly into my schedule. I can’t wait for my supporters to hear some of my personal tips for balancing it all and staying centered.”

The Prebiotic Shots launch is part of KeVita’s new brand platform — “For All Gutkind” — which celebrates all guts by highlighting KeVita’s range of delicious prebiotic and probiotic drinks. Inspired by the brand’s founding belief that gut health should be accessible to all, the campaign invites people into a colorful, illustrative world where all guts can enjoy the delicious flavors of KeVita.

KeVita’s organic Prebiotic Shots are fermented with water kefir culture and offer three grams of prebiotic fiber. Prebiotics serve as “food” for the good bacteria in your gut. The line is tangy and intense, and rolls out nationwide this summer in three vibrant flavors:

Beet Lemon: The zing of lemon is complemented by earthy beet to bring a sharp hit of flavor.

Blueberry Mint: Sweet blueberry and smooth mint in a pleasantly tart shot.

Turmeric Ginger: Turmeric pairs with ginger to deliver a rush of tang and spice.

“At KeVita, we’re all about providing delicious functional drinks to fit a variety of taste preferences and lifestyles, which is why we’re thrilled to add Prebiotic Shots to our roster,” says Anup Shah, vice president and chief marketing officer, Juice Brands, PepsiCo Beverages North America. “As we head into summer, our consumers are looking for products that deliver on taste and provide functional benefits. With four distinct product lines, KeVita is uniquely positioned to deliver high-quality and great-tasting options that fit these needs.”

KeVita Prebiotic Shots begin to roll out this summer at mass grocery, drug, convenience and specialty food stores nationwide. To find a retailer near you, or to learn more about Amber’s tips, visit KeVita.com and follow @KeVitaDrinks on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About KeVita

KeVita is a leader in fermented probiotic and prebiotic drinks with four refreshingly accessible product lines. With over two dozen flavors of Sparkling Probiotic Drink, Master Brew Kombucha and Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic, and three flavors of Prebiotic Shots, all KeVita drinks are USDA Certified Organic, non-GMO Project Verified and gluten-free. Crafted since 2009, KeVita has grown from a kitchen in Ojai, California to over 20,000 retail locations across North America. KeVita uses only the highest quality ingredients and pairs age-old techniques with modern technology to provide the finest quality, flavor, and functionality in the market. This commitment to quality continues through their advocacy for rigorous testing and transparency in fermented beverage labeling. Learn more at KeVita.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. “Winning with Purpose” reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands.

