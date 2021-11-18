OUNCE WATER Provides Clean Water To Over 7,000 Central Texans

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 7,000 Central Texas residents will have pure drinking water this holiday season thanks to a donation by OUNCE WATER. The locally owned premium bottled water brand donated 7,776 bottles of its 20oz Natural Spring Water this week to the Central Texas Food Bank. The OUNCE WATER donation comes at a crucial time as we head into the holidays and winter weather season.

Austin resident Meghan Rossi is the Co-Founder and CEO of OUNCE WATER.

“We want to ensure that the food bank receives a healthy stock of bottled water to disperse as needed during one of their busiest times of the year. Whether it’s families needing extra help with groceries during the holidays, or for use in response to severe winter weather, it is our sincere hope that our donation will be available to the food bank when it’s needed most,” says Rossi.

A leader in the fight against hunger for nearly 40 years, the Central Texas Food Bank’s mission is to nourish hungry people and lead the community in the fight against hunger. The Central Texas Food Bank served nearly 54 million meals to families in 21 Central Texas counties.

Rossi adds, “we are committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle through adequate hydration. It brings our team great pride to be able to make this donation that’ll help to provide a premium bottled water to thousands of our neighbors who are served by the Central Texas Food Bank.”

The OUNCE WATER donation was made possible in part by its Austin-based distribution partner, Dynamo Specialty Distributing, who donated its trucking services to transport and deliver OUNCE WATER to the food bank. Dynamo Distribution is a direct store delivery (DSD) service that is passionate about better beverages—innovative, specially crafted drinks that do more to enhance your day.

OUNCE WATER was founded by Meghan Rossi along with actor/ producer Theo Rossi, and Nicholas Carmona. Other notable owners include Poo Bear, Dontay Thompson, Carl Freed, Brian Axelrod, and Ebro Darden. OUNCE WATER was a Top 5 Finalist in the 2017 BevNet New Beverage Showdown, competing against all beverages across the non-alcoholic beverage category.

OUNCE WATER is a premium bottled water brand known for its unique “Hydration Made Easy” hydration tracking system. With a recommended daily goal of 80 oz. of water, OUNCE WATER makes it easy by doing the math for you. Simply drink two 40 oz. bottles or four 20 oz. bottles of OUNCE WATER Natural Spring or ALKALINE Water daily. OUNCE WATER is crisp natural spring water from a protected underground source. It is free from additives and chemical processing, packaged in high quality BPA-free bottles, and made entirely in the USA.

Through Dynamo Distribution, OUNCE WATER is available for purchase in retailers throughout Austin and the eight counties comprising the greater Austin area. OUNCE WATER is available in many other states through a network of regional and national distributors, along with direct shipping to customers via OunceWater.com.

