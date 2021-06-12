ShineWater Cements Distribution Deal With Over 250 Meijer Stores

ShineWater, known for their physician-developed vitamin D, zero-sugar, antioxidant-packed beverage is now in all Meijer grocery locations in America

ShineWater, the company that created “Sunshine in a Bottle,” is once again expanding with distribution in every Meijer grocery store, adding 253 stores to their existing 5,000+ retail locations. The company has made a name for themselves with their physician-developed Vitamin D beverage formula. This partnership with Meijer will put ShineWater on more shelves in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

“Our goal at ShineWater is to bring a healthier hydration beverage option to consumers nationwide. We are thrilled to be bringing ShineWater into every Meijer store in America,” said Rod Hildebrant, Owner of ShineWater. “We are working with many retailers nationwide and this latest partnership is crucial to bringing healthier beverage options to consumers nationwide.”

The brand was founded on the need to address Vitamin D deficiency in most Americans. In addition to being packed with your daily dose of Vitamin D, ShineWater also includes Magnesium to protect your heart and support bone health with 40% of your daily allowance.

Created in six delicious flavors: mixed berry acai, coconut lime, kiwi cucumber, peach mango, strawberry lemon, and pomegranate-grape.

About ShineWater

ShineWater was able to reimagine what a hydration beverage should be, with zero compromises. They created superior beverages that promote optimum health using the power of natural ingredients, zero sugar, and Vitamin D – the ultimate powerful hydration. ShineWater provides the vitamins, electrolytes, and minerals you need without the addition of sugar or artificial ingredients. Each nutrient is carefully chosen based on nutrition science and delivered in amounts that matter. As a mission-driven organization, a portion of all ShineWater sales are donated to OneWorld Health to help treat nutrient deficiencies in families across East Africa and South America.

For More Information:

https://www.shinewater.com/