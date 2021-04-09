Woke Up! Energy Shot Aims to Bring Healthy Energy To Mainstream

When most people think of energy shots, jolts of energy, jitters, inability to sleep, or maybe sports performance come to mind. But Woke Up! Energy Shot is the new guy in town with a formula packed with healthy adaptogenic herbs, mushrooms, and vitamins, and specially-sourced caffeine that does not leave you crashed.

Woke Up! Energy Shot, based in Tampa, Fla., aims to be the everyman’s solution to long-lasting energy with better-for-you ingredients, zero sugar, jitters, or worry of harmful effects on the body.

Created by CEO Dilan Jay, the all natural, plant-based caffeine shot boasts a proprietary formula that took 5 years to develop. One of the novel features of Woke Up! is its caffeine source. Rather than deriving the caffeine from coffee beans or tea leaves, Dilan Jay decided to extract the shot’s caffeine from two Amazonian plants: yerba mate and guarana. A healthy boost of caffeine (one 2 oz. shot equal to one and half cups of coffee) also contains powerful plant constituents which perform the following:

Improve the body’s response to stress

Help give a long-lasting, focused boost of energy

Enhance brain and nerve function

And boost immunity.

“People want products that are better for you now more than ever,” commented Dilan Jay, “But they don’t want inflated price tags. I created Woke Up! to bring healthy energy to the mainstream.”

The plant-based trend is only growing, with a projected industry market value of $13 trillion by year 2025, according to Global Market Insights. The desire for plant-based alternatives is so high that 82% of consumers would pay more for a cleaner label product, according to Kerry Research.

Additional research shows that mainstream desire for herbs and adaptogens are on the rise. An article published as recently as March 2021 shows that consumer interest in adaptogens grew by 55% in 2020 alone, with a 30% increase occurring during the pandemic when concern for public health was at an all-time high. Moreover, consumer interest in the stamina-boosting mushroom cordyceps spiked 86% — a prime mushroom used in Woke Up!’s formula.

Consumers wanting healthy energy at an affordable price can find Woke Up! Energy Shot online including Amazon, with nationwide retail and vending distribution launched for convenience store placement and special discounts on the product are being given away on the companies website wokeupenergyshot.com. Request a FREE sample kit by contacting Mark Sale, Woke Up!’s National Sales Director, at mark@wokeupenergyshot.com.

