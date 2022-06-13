Mom Water Expands Distribution, Launches Variety Pack and Direct-to-Consumer Sales

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Mom Water, the widely popular fruit-infused vodka water, announced its expansion to eight new states, bringing its total distribution footprint to ten states across the U.S. Along with this expansion comes the announcement of a new variety 8-pack, as well as the addition of online direct-to-consumer sales.

“Our team is beyond excited to continue to expand and innovate across all of these new markets,” says Bryce Morrison, co-founder and CEO of Mom Water. “We believe Mom Water is poised to change the game in the RTD space and we’ll continue to work tirelessly until we are readily available across the country.”

States with new distribution include Florida, Texas, Ohio, Kansas, Michigan, Colorado, South Carolina and Nebraska. The main distributor leading expansion is RNDC, along with an independent distributor in Kansas and several distributors in Ohio part of the Anheuser Busch network. Mom Water continues to eye additional new states as well, as demand continues to soar. Customers are now able to find Mom Water at major retailers across these markets including Target, Walmart, Total Wine & More, Meijer, and Kroger.

To date, Mom Water’s four personality-driven flavors, Julie – Passionfruit, Sandy – Coconut Mango, Linda – Blueberry Peach and Karen – Lemon Blueberry, have only been sold in single-flavor 4-packs. A new variety 8-pack is now available, featuring two of each can with a suggested retail price of $19.99.

This month also marks the launch of direct-to-consumer sales via Reserve Bar, reaching even more customers across the country. This comes as a result of high customer demand in states where there is not yet off-premise distribution. Mom Water is currently sold on the Reserve Bar site and will also be available for online sale on its own website in the coming weeks.

Mom Water launched in 2021, selling out of its initial 700 cases in just eight hours. In the following nine months, they sold 40k cases in just Indiana and Kentucky. It’s anticipated that with the addition of these new markets that Mom Water will sell over 750k cases this year. To find Mom Water, visit the store locator at this link.

Made by a mom in celebration of everyone, this all-natural vodka water comes in four lightly fruit-infused flavors. Each with a personality of its own, these refreshing canned cocktails drink like water, with zero carbonation and no sugar or artificial sweeteners added. Without the typical bloat caused by hard seltzers or sugar overload from other cocktails on the market, Mom Water is the cleanest sipper to toast to any occasion.

