MTN DEW Introduces New MTN DEW Spark Zero Sugar and Expands MTN DEW Spark Nationwide

PURCHASE, New York – MTN DEW SPARK has all the bold (and beloved) raspberry lemonade flavor you need and now the fan-favorite is available at retailers nationwide. And new to the DEW lineup, is MTN DEW SPARK Zero Sugar, addressing the growing consumer demand for more zero sugar offerings.

Introduced a year ago, the pink blast of raspberry lemonade flavor was rolled out to convenience stores in limited quantities. MTN DEW SPARK quickly became a fan favorite, selling out with each restock. MTN DEW SPARK is now expanding its retail footprint to consumers nationwide in-stores and online alongside MTN DEW SPARK Zero Sugar.

“Each time we released MTN DEW SPARK, DEW Nation’s enthusiasm was off the charts. Some people traveled significant distances just to get a taste,” says Pat O’Toole, vice president, marketing, MTN DEW. “Now fans everywhere can get a taste of MTN DEW SPARK. We are pleased to bring it to shelves nationwide, and also introduce a brand new zero sugar beverage with the same bold flavor.”

Both MTN DEW SPARK and the new MTN DEW SPARK Zero Sugar can be found nationwide where DEW beverages are sold, and online in 20 oz. single bottles, 12 oz. single cans and 12-packs, amongst a variety of other single and multipack sizes.

