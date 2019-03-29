Covers Products: SuperFuel: Sparkling Ginger Lime, SuperFuel: Sparkling Orange Mango, SuperFuel: Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade

Natural energy and recovery drink brand EBOOST has been featured in a variety of different formats in its decade long history, including a liquid shot, but a full size ready-to-drink (RTD) has never been one of them. This year, the company is making the leap with the launch of “Super Fuel.”

Available in three flavors, including Ginger Lime, Orange Mango, and Strawberry Lemonade, the products contain 15 calories, 110 mg of caffeine, ten vitamins and minerals, three nootropics, electrolytes, and several herbal ingredients for recovery. The drinks are sweetened with juice (3-4 percent, depending on the flavor), honey, and steviol glycosides and the contain 4 g of total carbohydrates per 12 oz. serving.

In terms of taste, all three of the products are quite palatable as far as low calorie energy drink products are concerned. We’d put them all on equal footing. The fruit flavors are pleasant and the carbonation is crisp, while the fruit flavors are both pretty accurate and pleasing to the palate. There’s a little bit of sweetener/functional aftertaste to the product, but for all that’s in these products, it seems like it’s in a good spot.

For the package, EBOOST uses a slim 12 oz. can with a shrink sleeve label. The label is vibrant and inviting and the branding mimics the styling of other products. This includes a large tagline (“Your kick in a can”) that is the focal point of the design. It’s successful at catching your eye and intriguing you to examine the product.

Beyond that, the package does a nice job of communicating the product’s key attributes and benefits. We particularly like the bubbles on the bottom portion of the front of the can and the side panel, which tries to offer a plain English explanation of everything that’s inside. However, the rather lengthy Supplement Facts panel, which EBOOST has no choice but to include, does seem to undermine the product’s ability to explain itself in an approachable way.

Overall, EBOOST has done a nice job of entering the RTD space with something that feels modern, unique, and well executed.