Harmless Harvest Dairy-Free Yogurt

Covers Products: Mango 2020 , Strawberry 2020, Original Unsweetened 2020

Launching alongside its Dairy-Free Yogurt Cups, Harmless Harvest’s Dairy-Free Yogurt Drinks are the latest evolution of the company’s cultured probiotic drinks that have been marketed in various forms since 2017. We are happy to report that this latest effort is definitely the best yet.

The lineup has been paired down to three USDA certified organic offerings: Mango, Strawberry and Original Unsweetened. All come in 8 oz bottles, while Original Unsweetened is also offered in 24 oz bottles.

The core ingredients in these beverages include coconut water and coconut meat, plus water, cultured dextrose and probiotics. The two fruit flavors also include added fruit and cane sugar. The complete line is free of flavorings, gums or stabilizers, which is a plus.

The products’ nutritional profile includes 100-120 calories and 5-6 grams of fat, depending on the SKU. They also contain 3 grams of fiber, 1 gram of protein, and, in the case of the sweetened offerings, 11-12 grams of total sugars (3 grams added sugar). In addition, the products contain 10 billion CFUs of probiotics and 3 grams of MCTs.

From a taste perspective, this version of Dairy-Free Yogurt Drinks shows how far Harmless Harvest has come since its first foray into making yogurt alternatives beverages. The product has finally achieved a smooth milk-like viscosity that feels spot on. The base flavor has also been much improved, as this iteration is much cleaner and without the odd twang we remember of the old formulations.

In particular, we really enjoyed both the Mango and Strawberry varieties, as, the use of fruit, rather than flavors, makes a huge difference. For us, these two are a notch above Original Unsweetened in terms of flavor.

On the outside, the 8 oz bottle seems like an appropriate size, and Harmless Harvest has done a good job of giving the product a clean and attractive design. It follows the same overall aesthetic as the brand’s coconut water, which is a fine approach from our perspective. The label is clean and easy to read and the positioning as “dairy-free yogurt” is a better and more intuitive approach than some of the stuff that they’ve tried in the past.

Overall, thanks to their persistence over numerous fits and starts, Harmless Harvest has created a very nice complement to both its line of yogurt cups and its flagship coconut water.