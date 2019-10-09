Covers Products: Blood Orange CBD 20mg, Lemon + Lime CBD 20mg, Natural CBD 20mg

Produced by Left Hand Brewing and WAAYB Organics, Present is a line of flavored sparkling waters that are enhanced with USDA Organic certified hemp extract. The products feature 20 mg of full spectrum CBD per 16 oz. can.

The brand is launching with three SKUs, including Natural, Lemon + Lime and Blood Orange. All three are marketed as containing organic ingredients and, in addition to the hemp, are made with carbonated Rocky Mountain water, organic flavor essences and organic gum arabic.

From a taste perspective, Present is straightforward. Natural, which is unflavored, tastes like unflavored sparkling water. Lemon + Lime is a great rendition of one of the staples of the sparkling water category. Blood Orange is the most flavor-forward of the three and probably the most unique and memorable. While the fruit flavors finish up clean, these products have, as is the case with a lot of CBD beverages, a really dry finish to the point where we were left with dry mouth as we made our way through the entire 16 oz can.

To that end, we certainly question whether a 16 oz can is the right format as compared to a 12 oz can that’s the norm for the flavored sparkling water category.

However, when it comes to the package design, the larger size allows for a bigger canvas to play with. Fortunately, they’ve largely used this extra space to give the design some room to breath. This starts with a front panel that is mostly white and utilizes black as the only color on the core part of the can. Surrounding this are waves of colors that go with the flavor name (Lemon + Lime has yellow and green while Blood Natural has shades of blue, for example).

The text and design elements in the center panel include callouts for “Organic Ingredients,” the CBD content, and the flavor name with the brand name placed in the middle of the action and designed with a simple serif font in all lowercase letters.

While all of this is good, we do feel that the name is somewhat generic sounding and will be hard to develop into a strong brand with the current visual execution of black text on a white background. If Present is serious about developing this brand into something with a big footprint, we’re certain that they’ll need to address this.

Otherwise, we think that what they’ve created is a pretty solid entry into the CBD beverage space. It offers consumers familiar flavor profiles in a format that could easily replace whatever flavored sparkling water they are presently consuming.