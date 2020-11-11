Covers Products: Gingerade, Turmeric Tea

Tiger Seed is a line of USDA Certified Organic beverages that feature non-carbonated formulations and are sweetened with agave. The line has three flavors, including Gingerade, Turmeric Tea and Matcha Mint.

For the purposes of this review, we sampled only Turmeric Tea and Gingerade. Both flavors contain 40 calories and 6 grams of added sugar per bottle. In addition, both flavors contain 5% juice: lemon and ginger for Gingerade and lemon and turmeric for Turmeric Tea.

When it comes to flavor, both of these products are light and refreshing. As should come as no surprise from the low level of sugar referenced above, these products are only lightly sweet with a light citrus flavor.

On the outside, the product is packaged in a stock 16 ounce clear PET bottle with a white cap and a white label. The front panel includes the Tiger Seed logo, the flavor name, the USDA Organic seal, and some photos of the core ingredients. The lower position is where you’ll find some further descriptive text, including “All Natural Tonic” and a description of the ingredients.

Our first and most important bit of feedback is on the Tiger Seed brand name. When we first saw this, we were asking ourselves “what’s a tiger seed?” Is it a new ingredient? Does it have functionality? We think it’s a name that will create confusion and that detracts from the hero ingredients of ginger and turmeric.

Beyond that, we think the design aesthetic needs work to become something that feels cohesive. Right now it feels like a collection of elements that you have to piece together on your own. In addition, we think that “all natural tonic” isn’t a good enough descriptor -- and also takes away from the fact that the product is organic.

Don’t take this the wrong way -- we very much like the idea of ginger and turmeric lemonades that are simple, clean and enjoyable while being low in sugar and calories and without the use of zero calorie sweeteners. But, like many upstart brands, we think that the packaging and branding are presently a bit of a roadblock for Tiger Seed to achieve its full potential.