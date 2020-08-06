Coral Cay Distilling Announces Partnership with Opici Family Distributing

The forecast is warm with eternal sunshine complimented by luxury relaxation. Coral Cay Beverage Group announces that its Portfolio of award-winning Tommy Bahama Spirits + Tommy Travelers will be available through Opici Family Distributing beginning August 1, 2020. The Portfolio’s island inspired spirits include; Island Gin, Vodka, Rye (Rum finished), Tommy #2 Rum, Cucumber Vodka, Mango Vodka, Limited Edition Bourbon, a unique Custom Cask Aged American Single Malt Program and the exciting Guilt Free Tommy Travelers. Four flavors of expertly crafted Vodka + Sparkling water – Hibiscus Lime, Island Orange, Mango Citrus and Island Tonic.

Integration of the Tommy Bahama palate of patterns has resulted in attractive and authentic packaging that immediately distinguishes itself in the market.

“The Opici Team has already delivered impressive results in our launch state of Florida and I am positive that our new extended partnership will allow us to deliver at our highest capabilities.” said Distillery Operations Director, Coral Cay Beverage Group, Jeff Soehren.

The Tommy Bahama Spirits + Tommy Travelers Portfolio will be setting sail in CT, DC, DE + MD just in time for the Dog Days of Summer, followed by NJ + NY before Q420. Tommy Bahama Spirits are widely available in Florida through an existing relationship with Opici FL.

“We are thrilled to expand upon the success of the Florida launch with Coral Cay Beverage Group as we introduce Tommy Bahama Spirits to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. Coral Cay has been a great partner, and we look forward to working together as they build upon the Tommy Bahama Spirits selections with Tommy Travelers in the RTD category .” said President, Opici Family Distributing, Dina Opici.

Tommy Bahama Spirits are positioned as the premium choice for cocktail enthusiasts that enjoy luxury relaxation with the tagline; Sip the Island Life!

About Opici Family Distributing

With roots in the wine business dating back to 1913, Opici Family Distributing is a fourth-generation, family-owned wine and spirits wholesaler operating in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Florida, Washington DC, Maryland and Delaware.

About Coral Cay Beverage Group

A Distillery exclusively developed and dedicated to the art and science of distillation for the Tommy Bahama Brand of Beverages. As pioneers in the art of relaxation, Tommy Bahama represents our desire to escape the everyday and live life as if it were one long weekend. Bring that island state of mind wherever the breeze takes you and unwind into the Tommy Bahama way of living with our collection of handcrafted spirits.

