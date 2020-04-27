Ritual Zero Proof Unveils Tequila Alternative

CHICAGO – Ritual Zero Proof, America’s first alcohol-free spirit alternative, is spicing up margarita season with the introduction of its newest product offering: Tequila Alternative. In addition to Ritual Zero Proof Gin and Whiskey Alternatives, Tequila Alternative provides another choice for consumers looking for dynamic flavor experiences during cocktail occasions without the addition of alcohol.

As its third zero proof offering, Ritual’s highly anticipated Tequila Alternative was created with a margarita in mind. Like all its non-alcoholic offerings, the goal wasn’t to replace liquor, but rather to add a new tool to the at-home cocktail kit for those looking to make more conscious choices. Ritual Zero Proof Tequila Alternative is everything you expect from a great tequila, without the alcohol. Each pour is a balanced blend of botanicals with a complex flavor profile that simulates the mouthfeel of traditional tequila. Designed for margaritas, it pairs well with both off-the-shelf mix for a spirit free offering or Triple Sec for a low-ABV cocktail.

“Ritual Tequila Alternative is the first of its kind – all-natural botanicals and zero calories for an authentic, delicious cocktail experience,” said Marcus Sakey, founding partner and chief brand officer of Ritual Zero Proof. “Since our launch less than a year ago, we’ve received so many requests for a natural, zero proof offering that mimics the flavor experience of tequila. With the margarita in mind, we’re so proud we can deliver on that feedback, especially at a time when so many of us are mixing up our cocktail rituals.”

Founded in Chicago by three best friends, Ritual is a small business with big ambitions and the first American company to release botanically based non-alcoholic spirit alternatives. At launch, Ritual’s consumer demand exceeded expectations and the company sold through stock they had projected to last for six months in less than six weeks. In addition to significantly increasing their product pipeline, within months the brand also received a minority investment from global beverage alcohol leader Diageo via Distill Ventures. The company also saw increased distribution with acceptance at local Michelin-starred restaurants and retail giants like Binny’s Beverage Depot and Total Wine & More. But it’s online that they’ve really been able to deliver – literally.

“We’re now selling more bottles a day through Amazon and our own website, RitualZeroProof.com than ever before,” Sakey said. “Shifting our focus to direct to consumer has allowed us to continue to cater to our customers during a very difficult time.”

Ritual Tequila Alternative greets you with a rich golden hue and a traditional blue agave aroma, followed by notes of ripe tropical guava, mellow spices, smoke, vegetal green bell pepper and bright Mexican lime. Its fiery heat is finished with a kiss of cracked sea salt. Experience these flavors in your favorite margarita or paloma recipe, or one of Ritual’s custom cocktail recipes.

Ritual Gin, Whiskey and now Tequila Alternatives are available for purchase throughAmazon as well as the brand’s website for $25 per bottle.

Ritual Zero Proof is the first American-made spirit alternative to use all-natural botanicals to echo the taste, smell and burn of liquor – without the alcohol or calories.

Headquartered in Chicago, Ritual Beverage Company is a labor of love founded by three longtime friends. Marcus Sakey is an internationally bestselling author with more than two million books in print; David Crooch is a renowned natural foods expert and serial entrepreneur; GG Sakey is an experienced project manager and advertising veteran. Artists and entrepreneurs, foodies who work out and parents who drink, they developed Ritual as a new way to mark a moment.

After experimenting with hundreds of recipes and in consultation with bartenders, chefs and beverage professionals, in September of 2019 Ritual launched two flagship products, a gin alternative and whiskey alternative. In January 2020, Ritual received a minority investment from global beverage alcohol leader Diageo via Distill Ventures. The brand expanded its portfolio with the launch of a Tequila Alternative in April 2020.

Ritual is currently available for purchase online at RitualZeroProof.com, Amazon and select products are also available at retail locations Total Wine & More and Binny’s Beverage Depot.

