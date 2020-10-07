Tattersall Distilling Launches Bottled Manhattan

Minneapolis, Minn. – Tattersall Distilling has announced the launch of its bottled Manhattan, on shelves now, just in time for fall. The Manhattan starts with Tattersall’s Straight Rye Whiskey, made from 100% Minnesota grown rye and aged in charred American white oak barrels, blended with Tattersall Italiano-Style Liqueur, sherry and aromatic bitters. The cocktail highlights the smooth, subtle spice backbone of their Rye Whiskey, complemented by sherry and their house made liqueur and bitters to round out the drink perfectly and give consumers a taste of their cocktail room in the comfort of their home.

“So many of us are drinking at home these days,” says Dan Oskey, founder and chief operator of Tattersall Distilling. “And since this most likely will not change for the foreseeable future, we wanted to offer an authentic, elevated option. The Manhattan just made sense after the incredible response to our bottled Old Fashioned. It’s perfect for the colder months ahead.”

Launching in Minnesota first, and Wisconsin shortly after, the suggested pricing for The Manhattan will be $34.99 in 750ml bottles. It can be purchased at select retailers across the state starting toda, but it’s best to call ahead to check inventory immediately. Tattersall’s Manhattan features house-made spirits and is best served stirred over ice and strained or simply poured over ice.

Product specs include:

* 35% ABV or 70 proof

* 750ml bottle

* Straight rye whiskey, sherry, liqueurs, bitters

This is Tattersall Distilling’s fourth bottled cocktail, joining Old Fashioned, Bootlegger and Salty Dog at bars, restaurants and on liquor stores across the country.

About Tattersall Distilling: Founded just five years ago, Tattersall’s portfolio has grown to more than 30 all-natural spirits and liqueurs available in 30 states. Products are always made from the best ingredients available, which are locally sourced whenever possible. As such, Tattersall has gained national recognition with top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, American Craft Spirits Association Awards, American Distilling Institute Awards and more. Tattersall is proudly a member of Minnesota Grown, meaning all products include at least 80% of Minnesota grown ingredients. Tattersall was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the past two consecutive years. For more information visit tattersalldistilling.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook @tattersalldistilling

For More Information:

https://www.tattersalldistilling.com