Woodford Reserve Launches Baccarat Edition

Versailles, Ky. — Woodford Reserve has announced the ultimate expression of American Whiskey — Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition, which marries the world’s finest bourbon with the world’s finest crystal.

The exclusive whiskey is Woodford Reserve Bourbon that has been aged an additional three years in XO cognac casks from France. It is bottled in a handmade crystal decanter that took five days to create in Baccarat, France.

Baccarat, celebrating more than 250 years, was founded in 1764 by King Louis XV. Woodford Reserve is located in Versailles, Kentucky, and named after the French city where generations of royalty lived and ruled.

“Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition is a celebration of history, a celebration of the connections between France and Kentucky — and a celebration of the finest flavors of bourbon and cognac,” Master Distiller Chris Morris said.

The result is the best of both spirits – a balance of crisp American and French oak notes, complex fruit character, subtle spiciness, and a creamy confectionary finish.

The spectacular bottle design is meant to evoke the iconic Woodford Reserve bottle silhouette and is engraved in gold with Woodford Reserve’s and Baccarat’s iconic logos. It is presented in a signature Baccarat red box and includes a crystal stopper adorned with Woodford Reserve’s initials.

Woodford Baccarat is 90.4 proof and retails for $2,000.

“Baccarat is honored to be the partner of Woodford Reserve for this important premiere in the world of American whiskey,”Baccarat Global CEO, Daniela Riccardi. “We are proud of the work done together and of a beautiful decanter that our artisans crafted inspired by the excellence and savoir-faire that both our Maisons cherish.”

Baccarat Edition is available in extremely limited quantities and can be purchased via Reserve Bar starting October 5 and at select retailers nationwide. A limited number of bottles are also available at Woodford Reserve Distillery.

About Woodford Reserve:

Tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky lives the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, the birthplace of Woodford Reserve. A National HistoricLandmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel’s, Finlandia,Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, and Chambord. Please enjoy your bourbon responsibly. To learn more about Woodford Reserve, visit us woodfordreserve.com or facebook.com/woodfordreserve.

Kentucky StraightBourbon Whiskey, 50% Alc. by Vol., produced by the Woodford Reserve Distillery,Versailles, KY ©2020

About Baccarat:

Baccarat (Paris, Euronext, BCRA)is a market-leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of luxury crystalproducts. Since its foundation in 1764, the company, whose manufacturing baseis in Baccarat in the Lorraine region of Eastern France, has been synonymouswith a unique savoir-faire and has come to symbolize an inimitable French Artde Vivre. Baccarat crystal, ranging from lighting to tableware, decorativeobjects, jewelry and bottle manufacturing, is distributed in 89 countries.Explore the world of Baccarat at baccarat.com

https://www.woodfordreserve.com