Lux Row Distillers Announces $4M Expansion Plans

ST. LOUIS – Lux Row Distillers – the Bardstown, Kentucky, home of the Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Daviess County, David Nicholson and Blood Oath bourbon brands – will undergo a $4 million expansion beginning in November. When completed in late 2022, the expansion will allow Lux Row Distillers to operate 24 hours per day and increase its capacity by 75 percent.

Opened in 2018 Lux Row Distillers has quickly become one of the top US-based independent producers of alcohol beverage products, creating and marketing a wide array of products across all categories. With more than 18,000 square feet, ten barrel warehouses at capacity and a 43-foot custom copper still, Lux Row will have the ability to distill more than 50 thousand barrels of whiskey annually when this expansion is fully complete.

“Lux Row Distillers broke ground nearly six years ago as a result of our company’s desire to grow our brands and service our needs on our terms,” said Lux Row Master Distiller John Rempe. “Expansion of our facilities represents the next chapter in our evolution as we continue to fill the growing demand for our products. I’m truly excited to see what possibilities open up when expansion is completed”

The distillery will remain fully operational throughout the construction process. Additionally, all construction work will take place “back of house” and will in no way impact tours or any other aspects of the guest experience.

Lux Row tapped architectural firm Joseph & Joseph and general contractor Buzick Construction for the project.

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021, Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from five distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced; and the Washington, D.C.-based Green Hat Distillery, producer of the Green Hat family of gins. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.

