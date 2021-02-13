Luxury Rosé Tequila Komos Reposado Rosa Launches

New York, NY – After elevating the Añejo Cristalino category with Tequila Komos, which sold out of its first batch in less than 60 days, CKBG (Casa Komos Beverage Group) is redefining the Reposado category with the launch of Tequila Komos Reposado Rosa. CEO & Founder Richard Betts continues to drive innovation in the luxury tequila category with the next iteration of Komos, the first-of-its-kind rosé tequila.

Tequila Komos Reposado Rosa is a handcrafted tequila that blends the highest artistry in tequila-making with innovation inspired by European winemaking techniques. Using a perfect Blanco Tequila as a base, it is aged in once-used, red wine French oak barrels. Once the tequila has gone through a purification process, mellowed, softened and picked up flavors and colors from the red wine barrels, giving it its pink hue, it is stored and gently tumbled in amphorae. It is then bottled in an opaque bottle, just like red wine, to preserve the delicate color and aromas of the tequila. Each porcelain bottle is handmade using clay, with nods to the Mediterranean. The result is a first-of-its-kind tequila with superior taste – round and plush on the palate and extremely smooth.

CKBG prides itself on crafting carefully-considered, unique products that embody a true sense of origin. Tequila Komos is a perfect example of CKBG’s commitment to create amazing products that make precious moments that much more enjoyable, with the intent to scale them to reach a global community.

“Tequila Komos is changing the way people enjoy tequila,” said CKBG Partner Joe Marchese. “The demand for our ultra-luxury Añejo Cristalino has outpaced our expectations significantly, and Repo Rosa is continuing that trend,” he added.

Tequila Komos Reposado Rosa is slated to make its debut in May 2021, just in time for the summer season.

About CKBG

CKBG (Casa Komos Beverage Group) was founded in the Spring of 2019 by Richard Betts and Joe Marchese to create one-of-a-kind hospitality products. The venture’s portfolio currently includes Komos, a luxury premium Tequila; and Superbird, a 100% Blue Agave Tequila based ready-to-drink cocktail. CKBG prides itself on crafting carefully considered, unique products that embody a true sense of origin and are respectful of tradition but never bound by the past. With operations in New York City, and bases in Amsterdam and Mexico, CKBG infuses a global perspective into everything it creates, and believes in accessible, everyday, fun luxury.

For More Information:

https://ckbg.com/