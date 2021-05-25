Picnic Brunch Launches Canned Mimosa And Bloody Mary In Pennsylvania

NEW YORK – Picnic Brunch, a premier canned cocktail company based in New York, has announced the launch of its Mimosa and Bloody Mary lines across the full state of Pennsylvania.

The canned cocktails will be made available this month through a collection of regional distributors across the state, including: Muller Beverage, Brewery Products Inc., Edwin H Kleckner Inc., Erme Distributing, Wilson McGinley, and Banko Beverage.

The Mimosa is made with orange juice, dry white wine, filtered water, and other natural ingredients. Best served chilled, the Mimosa is available in packs of four 12 oz. cans.

The Bloody Mary is made with tomato puree, Other Than Standard wine, filtered water, cane sugar, and other natural ingredients. Like the Mimosa, the Bloody Mary is available in packs of four 12 oz. cans.

With distribution established in Arkansas, Maryland, New Jersey, Northern California, Portland and Wisconsin, the addition of Pennsylvania helps to increase their presence in the Northeast while growing brand awareness as they head into the summer.

“We view the addition of Pennsylvania being instrumental to our growth as a brand. With a contiguous presence across NJ, Maryland and now Pennsylvania, we feel that our brunch based canned cocktails can be the premier drink in the Northeast for the summer, especially as we continue to grow across markets” said Josh Meyers, co-founder of Picnic Brunch.

The brand originated from a desire to make brunch cocktails more accessible and relaxing after co-founders Josh Meyers, Matt Meyers, and Chris Romanoski had a particularly disastrous brunch outing in Lower Manhattan’s Battery Park. Acknowledging the difficulty of mixing cocktails on the go, the team developed canned, shelf-stable versions of their favorite brunch-time drinks so both they and others could enjoy a more leisurely afternoon than they did.

Picnic Brunch products are produced and canned in Saint Genevieve, Mo., the heart of Missouri’s historic wine country. Additional markets will be announced in the near future.

For More Information:

https://www.picnicbrunch.com/