Set Your Out-Of-Office and “Cut Out” This Summer With Cutwater Spirits & Cameo

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Award-winning San Diego-based distillery Cutwater Spirits launches its “Cut Out With Cameo” campaign featuring everyone’s favorite group of office-mates: Brian Baumgartner, Oscar Nuñez, Leslie David Baker and Melora Hardin. Through a partnership with direct-to-fan celebrity app Cameo, Cutwater is officially kicking off summer (aka “Tequila Season”) by encouraging everyone to set those out-of-offices and reunite with loved ones by “Cutting Out” with a Margarita in hand. To launch the campaign, Cutwater, Cameo and the former castmates released a video on Instagram.

This summer, 100 winners will receive a #CutOut message from one of the sitcom stars to invite friends and family to reconnect over a Cutwater Margarita when it’s safe to do so. One lucky grand prize winner will also win $5,000 toward a post-pandemic reunion trip. To enter, tell us who you’d like to invite to “Cut Out” this summer for a chance to win a personalized Cameo from one of the four sitcom stars. Entries are open starting today and will close on Memorial Day (May 31st). Participants are encouraged to share their reunions by tagging @CutwaterSpirits and #CutOutWithCutwater. The campaign is part of Cutwater’s “Tequila Season” initiative and features the brand’s popular margarita RTDs.

“Tequila Season” is a summer promotion which is all about enjoying yourself and taking a moment to “Cut Out” from the daily routine – preferably with friends and a great Cutwater tequila-based RTD in hand. Building on its best-selling canned classic margarita, Cutwater Spirits just introduced three new margarita options made with real tequila: Mango, Strawberry, and Peach. Another new release that’s perfect for hot summer days is Cutwater’s Frozen Margarita Pops, available in a mixed 12-pack with Lime, Strawberry, Mango and Pineapple flavors.

“Cut Out With Cameo” is an extension of the brand’s larger “Cut Out With Cutwater” campaign, which launched in February via a regional TV commercial and digital series starring actress Emily Hampshire. The campaign continued in April supported by a partnership with San Diego Padres player Wil Myers and a sweepstakes for MLB fans.

*CUT OUT WITH CUTWATER X CAMEO SWEEPSTAKES. No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents 21+. Begins 12:00pm EST on 5/6/21 & ends at 11:59 EST on 5/31/21. See Official Rules at on.cameo.com/cutwater for prizes & details. Msg & data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

About Cutwater Spirits

Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., is a San Diego-based distillery known for its award-winning lineup of over 20 canned cocktail classics made from its portfolio of bottled spirits that span nearly every spirits category including tequila, vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and liqueur. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. He started canning cocktails because he wanted to make drinks he could enjoy while doing the things he likes to do (mostly fishing and hiking). In 2017, Cutwater Spirits was established as a separate entity from the brewery and now operates from a 50,000 square foot distillery and production facility, which includes a world-class tasting room and restaurant. To date, Cutwater has earned over 1,000 awards across its portfolio of products and is distributed in 45 states.

About Cameo

Cameo is the leading marketplace connecting fans directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities in the form of customized video messages, live video calls and direct messages. Founded in March 2017 by Steven Galanis, Devon Townsend, and Martin Blencowe, Cameo’s mission is to create the most personalized and authentic fan connections on earth.

In just over four years, Cameo has fulfilled more than 2 million magical moments ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals and direct fan interactions. In 2020 alone, the company fulfilled more Cameos than throughout its 4-year history, with Cameos delivered on every continent in the world.

For More Information:

https://on.cameo.com/cutwater/