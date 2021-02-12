Spirit Hound Distillers to Celebrate the Release of its Four-Year Rye Whisky

Lyons, Colo. — A new Four-Year Rye Whisky launches from Spirit Hound Distillers this month. The latest release from the Colorado-based distillery is a part of the Spirit Hound Barrel Program, a unique community-based celebration of the distillery.

FOUR-YEAR RYE WHISKY

The whisky is distilled the Spirit Hound way on two hand-built-from-scratch stills designed by Engelhorn and constructed by Engelhorn and his partners. It has been aged for more than 4 years in new, fully charred American oak barrels before being bottled in an unblended “single-barrel” fashion. With a grain bill made up of 70-percent rye and 30-percent Colorado-sourced malted barley, this is a high-rye whisky with strong notes of black cherry and stone fruit.

“The Four-Year Rye Whisky is our second rye-focused release, following the high-rye portfolio of the Three-Year Bourbon released last year,” says Spirit Hound Co-owner and Head Distiller Craig Engelhorn. “Getting to use rye in our recipes has been a fun process and I’m proud with the flavors present in the Rye Whisky.”

Every bottle purchase comes with an invitation to join head distiller, Craig Englehorn, at 6 pm on Sunday, Feb. 21 for an online tasting event.

SPIRIT HOUND BARREL PROGRAM

When the distillery first opened, Spirit Hound offered a program for whisky lovers to purchase a barrel, which helped to fund startup costs, grain and barrels.

“The whisky community and the Colorado community are so important to the Spirit Hound team,” says Engelhorn. “We are blown away by the support we’ve received and want to continue to make our fans feel like family.”

While funding is no longer a need for the distillery, Spirit Hound fans remain an integral piece of the distillery’s culture and have continually requested to become barrel owners. This Four-Year Rye Whisky release is special in part because of the whisky community and the fans who now have their names on Spirit Hound barrels.

RELEASE EVENT DETAILS

What: Spirit Hound Distillers Four-Year Rye Whisky

Date: Saturday, Feb. 20 & Sunday, Feb. 21

Time: Noon to 8 p.m. both days

Limited number of 750 ml bottles available for pre-purchase and purchase onsite for $64 each

Presale bottle online orders are available online here on Feb. 15 at 8 a.m. To-go cocktails, flights and other bottles can be pre-ordered as well

Contactless presale curbside pick-up is available for in-vehicle drive-through from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 21

Sit down service by reservation only, socially distanced inside of the tasting room or on Spirit Hound’s spacious outdoor patio, which includes seating inside of a heated repurposed shipping container. Reservations can be made online. The Arryved app is available for on-site sit down service, delivering a handsfree tab and checkout solutio n from the safety of your personal phone/device

Food trucks will be serving up tasty menus on both days: Shinkyu No dumpling cart on Saturday from 2-8 pm and The Red Checkered Tablecloth comfort Italian on Sunday from 12-7 pm

About Spirit Hound Distillers

Resonating from the gritty small town of Lyons, situated in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, comes Spirit Hound Distillers and unique crafted spirits years in the making. Founded in 2012 by friends and business partners—Craig Engelhorn, Wayne Anderson, Matt Rooney and Neil Sullivan—Spirit Hound’s reputation originates in a hands-on approach to the craft of distilling. The Spirit Hound team takes traditional and classic recipes that come to life with local, hand-selected ingredients distilled through hand-built-from-scratch stills and distillation equipment in search of one-of-a-kind processes and flavors. Spirit Hound offerings include: an acclaimed Straight Malt Whisky (93 rating, Jump Murray’s Whisky Bible / Double Gold, 2018 “The Fifty Best” American Malt Whiskies), Honey Whisky (Double Gold, 2019 Breckenridge Spirits Festival), Spirit Hound Gin (Silver, 88 rating, 2015 Beverage Testing Institute), Mountain Bum Rum, Sambuca (Best Herbal Liqueur, American Distilling Institute) and an un-aged version of its whisky called White Dog Moonshine.

Currently, Spirit Hound products are available in Colorado, Nebraska and Texas. The tasting room is located on the St. Vrain River at 4196 Ute Highway/US Route 36 Lyons, CO 80540 and is a popular destination for lovers of distilled spirits and handcrafted cocktails.

