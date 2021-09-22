Starward Whisky And The Michelin Guide Announce Partnership

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The pioneers of Australian craft whisky, Starward, announced a major new deal to be the Official Whisky Partner of the globally renowned MICHELIN Guide.

As the Official Whisky Partner of The MICHELIN Guide in North America, Starward will work with the leading authority in the culinary arts to roll out a 12-month US partnership that complements Starward’s simple brand ethos of being a delicious and versatile whisky, crafted to pair well with food.

Commenting on The MICHELIN Guide partnership, Starward Founder, David Vitale, said food was an intrinsic part of Starward’s brand philosophy and DNA, and that the independent Australian distillery had set its foundations on crafting an accessible, quality whisky that was made for bold, creative and irrepressibly curious food lovers.

“I grew up in an Italian family in the center of Melbourne, and food was always at the heart of everything I did. We’ve crafted our whiskies to be the most food friendly whisky you’ll ever taste. We’re also fierce supporters of and take inspiration from Australia’s eclectic food and drinks industry, so to partner with a leading organisation such as MICHELIN, who are equally as enthusiastic, and catalysts of culinary innovation, made a great deal of sense to us. We look forward to the adventures this collaboration will bring,” said Vitale.

Vitale, a self-confessed foodie, was inspired by his hometown of Melbourne, the food capital of Australia, to bring his love of whisky and food to dinner tables across the world. It’s been a success. Starward has become the fastest growing Australian whisky brand as it continues to capture the imagination of a global foodie audience following its launch into the US and its expanding European footprint.

It is a significant milestone for the Melbourne-born craft distillery that’s been building a global reputation as the food lover’s whisky. Starward whiskies are fully aged in Australian red wine casks, which create an incredibly unique flavour profile that pairs perfectly with food.

ABOUT STARWARD

Starward burst onto the scene in 2013 and was instantly recognized for its bold spirit and flavor, leading it to become what is now the fastest growing Australian whisky brand.

Starward Whisky brings together Australian barley and Australian red wine barrels, to make the epitome of a distinctly Australian spirit. Made in Melbourne’s urban environment, using new age technology and an innovative, relentlessly creative approach to whisky making, Starward combines the best of the old world and marries it with the new. Award winners when tasted neat, enjoyed any way you like.

