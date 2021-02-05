The Industrial Spirit Company Releases Blue Velvet Bourbon

Providence, RI – The Industrious Spirit Company (ISCO) has announced that they are releasing their first Bourbon. Blue Velvet Bourbon joins the line-up of Structural Vodka and Ornamental Gin. In a short nine-months since opening its doors the company has released three beautifully crafted spirits.

“We are so proud to release BlueVelvet Bourbon,” said Dan Neff, Head Distiller at ISCO. “This has been a very special project for us. While good things take time, and bourbon generally ages for at least two years (as will most of ours), the unique nature of the corns that we used for this special project has allowed us to create something youthful yet fully expressive, showing off our passion for flavor. Our favorite way to enjoy Blue Velvet is sipped neat or on the rocks.”

This unique bourbon is created from a blend of two very special and distinct blue corns— an organic strain of indigo developed in Kentucky, and a landrace blue variety from Oaxaca, Mexico (“landrace” indicates a plant grown in its original region with a nearly identical genetic makeup to its wild ancestor). After being cooked and fermented (fun fact: blue corn turns PINK when you ferment it due to a pH change!), they carefully distill this bourbon in small batches before resting it in charred new oak barrels for six to twelve months “to taste”— our goal is to ensure the corns’ flavors remain the star of the show. A unique marriage of cultures and places, Blue Velvet boasts heaps of caramel, chocolate and vanilla flavors and a signature note of blue corn tortillas. Bottled at 100 proof to preserve the rich flavors and robust mouthfeel, it lingers for a lasting finish of toast and oak—a bourbon you won’t soon forget!

Since opening their doors in April 2020 ISCO has been gradually expanding their production, sales and on-premise experience, as well as availability and bars, restaurants and liquor stores throughout the state. Opening their doors during a pandemic of course had some challenges, but gave them an opportunity to be creative about growing their business.

Their vodka starts its life as regionally grown, organic, non-GMO corn. After it is milled to their specifications by their farm partner, they begin the time-intensive process of making their vodka from scratch on site. To create the purest expression of their base material, they cook, ferment and distill their corn in small batches. Everything is then charcoal filtered at least 20 times for an even cleaner, crisper experience. With a uniquely creamy mouthfeel and smooth, lingering finish, their vodka’s distinctive flavor comes from its 100% corn base.

Their Gin is Dubbed Ornamental Gin in homage to the ornamental steel that was made on the site they now work on for over 100 years. Developed on-site and entirely from scratch, with a base of 100% non-GMO organic corn, just like their vodka. All gins must of course be flavored with juniper, and in addition to this they include a very special mix of 15 additional botanicals on top—elderflowers, passion flower, lots of citrus and hops to name a few! After a long, slow and careful distillation, the liquid is left to rest for a month to let the flavors meld. After being slowly proofed down to 40% ABV over a further period of weeks, their gin is finally gently filtered just before bottling. The distillery is located in the Valley neighborhood of Providence along the city’s former “Industrial Corridor.”Specifically, their production space and tasting room were once part ofProvidence Steel & Iron, a business that produced structural and ornamental steel for nearly 100 years. ISCO is proud to carry on this tradition of creation.

The Industrious Spirit Company (ISCO) is the first distillery in Providence since Prohibition. Inspired by our creative community and a passion for making things, we currently hand-distill vodka, gin and bourbon. Since flavor comes first, we use only the highest quality ingredients and are diligent about our process, making everything from scratch. We care about all aspects of our business in a “tip to tail approach”- from our sustainably-sourced regional organic grains to the farmers that use what would be our “waste” product to feed their animals- we want to be part of a virtuous cycle of regeneration and repair—and delicious things, of course!

https://www.iscospirits.com/