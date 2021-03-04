Westward Whiskey Celebrates International Women’s Day & Women’s History Month With Limited Edition Benefit Barrels

Portland, Ore. – Westward, a single malt reimagined and American whiskey elevated, is celebrating its second annual Women of Westward release honoring International Women’s Day (March 8), Women’s History Month (March), and the brand’s ongoing commitment to female leadership in the spirits industry.

The 2021 Women of Westward Benefit Barrels will formally launch at westwardwhiskey.com on March 8 (International Women’s Day), with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting two charities. The program, headed by the impressive women of Westward and proudly supported by the entire company, will feature two limited edition single barrel selections available for purchase nationwide through Westward’s website and select retail shops in Oregon, an increase over the 2020 program which featured only one barrel for sale exclusively in Oregon. As a result of the 2020 Benefit Barrel sales, a donation was made to The Pink Agenda via Speed Rack.

Westward is fortunate to have some of our industry’s most talented women as leaders and equity partners as well as a number of phenomenal female team members. These partners include Erin Hayes, Director of Sales & Trade Advocacy; Kelly Woodcock, Vice President, Retail & Hospitality; as well as partner Brooke Arthur, a ten year veteran of the company who left her full-time position in early 2021 but remains a Westward partner.

The two barrels were selected by the all-woman 2021 Barrel Selection Panel, which consists of incredible drinks industry influencers from around the country, including:



Alexis Belton-Tinoco (she/her): Bar Director, The Aviary

Charity Selection: Al Otro Lado

Ashtin Berry (she/her): Bartender, Educator, Equity Worker

Charity Selection: Black Mamas Matter Alliance

Emily Mistell (she/her): Owner/Beverage Director, Hey Love

Charity Selection: Black Mamas Matter Alliance

Lauren Paylor (she/her): Owner + Co-Founder Focus on Health

Charity Selection: Black Mamas Matter Alliance

Natasha David (she/her): Co-Owner, You & Me Cocktails

Charity Selection: Al Otro Lado

Tiffanie Barriere (she/her): Bartender, Educator, Innovator

Charity Selection: Al Otro Lado

The panel chose these two distinctive single barrel selections from a total of six, which were curated by partners Erin Hayes and Kelly Woodcock. These single barrel selections are bottled at 90 proof for 750ml. Each individually numbered bottle features a “Women of Westward” benefit barrel exclusive release label. For each bottle sold, Westward will donate 100 percent of proceeds to charities, also selected by the Barrel Selection Panel:

Al Otro Lado, providing holistic legal and humanitarian support to indigent refugees, deportees, and other migrants in the US and Tijuana through a multidisciplinary, client-centered, harm reduction-based practice.

Black Mamas Matter Alliance*, a Black women-led cross-sectoral alliance that centers Black mamas to advocate, drive research, build power, and shift culture for Black maternal health, rights, and justice.

The 2021 Women of Westward Benefit Barrels will be available for purchase at www.westwardwhiskey.com for $99.99 and at Westward’s Oregon tasting rooms at the distillery in downtown Portland and Portland International Airport for $99.95 plus select retailers in Oregon while supplies last.

“Westward has always sought to elevate American whiskey and reimagine what is possible, and this latest offering led by our female leadership is no different,” said Thomas Mooney, CEO and Co-Founder, Westward Whiskey. “Their expertise is vital to our team, and we are excited to celebrate talented women like them with our second annual International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month Benefit Barrel program. We are thrilled that our 2020 limited edition benefit barrel sold out, and we look forward to introducing our two carefully-selected 2021 barrels.”

“We are proud to be honoring and toasting to all women with our Women’s History Month programming,” said Erin Hayes, Director of Sales & Trade Advocacy. “At Westward, our dynamic team of women is key to our mission of elevating American whiskey. I’m delighted to be a part of such a dedicated, skilled, and accomplished team and part of a company that recognizes and appreciates women year-round.”

SINGLE BARREL SELECTION DETAILS

Barrel No. 1 (Oregon Exclusive)

Date of Distillation: 2/24/16

Char Level: 3

Mash Bill: 100% Two Row Pale Malted Barley

Batch size: 1 barrel

Availability: Oregon only

Aroma: Herbaceous, brown sugar, winter spice

Palate: Baker’s chocolate, toasted pecan, dark cherry

Finish: Lingering oak, earthy malt

Proof: 90 (45% ABV)

Barrel No. 2 (National Release)

Date of Distillation: 1/27/16

Char Level: 3

Mash Bill: 100% Two Row Pale Malted Barley

Batch size: 1 barrel

Availability: Nationwide

Aroma: Caramelized sugar, honeysuckle, banana

Palate: Vanilla spice, ripe tart fruit, banana bread

Finish: Buttery, dried fall spices, rich malt

Proof: 90 (45% ABV)

ABOUT WESTWARD AMERICAN SINGLE MALT WHISKEY

As the highest rated American Single Malt, Westward Whiskey is inspired by the unique culture, climate, and natural ingredients of the American Northwest. The Westward team, led by founders Thomas Mooney and Christian Krogstad, are leaders in the American craft spirits community and co-founders of the American Single Malt Whiskey Commission. Westward has earned high praise around the world, with a Double Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, a 93-Point/Excellent rating at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, a 94-Point rating from Wine Enthusiast, and top billing in the Wall Street Journal’s list of Singular Single Malts Born in the USA. For more information go to WestwardWhiskey.com and follow @westwardwhiskey on Facebook or Instagram.

*Westward Whiskey is hosting this charitable cause independent of Black Mamas Matter Alliance. We are responsible for delivering these funds to BMMA.

