Wheyward Spirit Announces Carbon Neutral Product Certification

PORTLAND, Ore.— Wheyward Spirit, a first of its kind distilled specialty spirit bringing sustainably sourced, upcycled whey from domestic diaries into the alcohol industry, announced that the organization has officially been carbon neutral certified by Carbonfund’s Carbonfree Product Certification Program. The Carbonfree Product Certification will help further Wheyward Spirit’s commitment to sustainability and the environment.

Wheyward Spirit is breaking the status quo and doing things differently for the right reasons. The carbon neutral certification is another way that Wheyward Spirit is staying committed to being mission-driven and impact focused. 130 billion pounds of whey becomes food waste every year, putting a strain on the food system. For every 1 pound of cheese produced, there are 9 pounds of nutrient rich whey left behind. This waste contributes to rising greenhouse gas emissions and creates a logistical and ecological burden for producers and the community. By upcycling and building a circular economy approach to production at scale, Wheyward Spirit reduces the strain of food waste on the environment, maximizes the inputs of food production, and lowers the impact of spirit production.

Wheyward Spirit, which has repurposed nearly 1 million pounds of whey, is a clear, distilled specialty spirit (80 proof) developed to be savored straight or used in place of any standard base spirit in drinks. Founder and CEO Emily Darchuk spent years developing their unique handcrafted process, aiming to maintain the natural characteristics of whey throughout the distillation process. Due to Darchuk’s successful process, Wheyward Spirit has been awarded a New York World Wine and Spirits Double Gold Medal, a Gold Medal in the San Francisco World Spirits competition, and has been featured as a food finalist for Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards.

Wheyward Spirit gives a twist to classic cocktails that are versatile and sippable, with a flavor profile that is delicate yet complex. Created to have hints of vanilla cream and warm spice notes, rounded with a subtle pear aroma, followed by a velvety smooth finish. Wheyward Spirit has no additives or flavorings in their spirits and is gluten, grain, and lactose-free. It is described as having the smoothness and complexity of an ultra-premium tequila Blanco crossed with the lightness and versatility of a vodka.

“We are thrilled to continue our mission and impact-focused goal of sustainability and helping the environment by adding a Carbon Neutral Certification to our company’s name,” said Founder and CEO Emily Darchuk. She continued, “The biggest realization I had through my journey in the food industry, especially with a delicate and delicious ingredient like whey, is that what we see as waste isn’t waste. Wheyward Spirit has had the opportunity to handcraft a product that adds value to our producers and customers, inspiring the DNA of Wheyward Spirit, a first of its kind spirit where you can truly taste a difference and make a difference.”

About Wheyward Spirit

Wheyward Spirit comes from an authentic pride in being a premium whey-based spirit and from our “Wheyward” mentality to buck the status quo and do things differently for the right reasons, from our flavorful and versatile offering, to our sustainable farm-to-flask production. We invite people to take time to savor our flavor and appreciate the journey and positive impact that both serves the greater good and guarantees a good time. Wheyward Spirit is now available for delivery to 36 states through the organization’s website and regional liquor retailers.

About Carbonfund

Carbonfund is leading the fight against climate change, making it easy and affordable for any individual, business or organization to reduce & offset their climate impact. Carbonfund has America’s first carbon neutral product label, Carbonfree Certified.

For More Information:

https://www.wheywardspirit.com/