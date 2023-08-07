Berczy’s Vodka Spritz Now Available in a Variety 8-Pack

REDBANK, N.J.— Berczy is excited to announce the launch of their brand new 8-pack vodka spritz in NJ, MA, and RI. This variety pack will feature the brand’s award-winning flavors; three cans of juicy Peach & Raspberry, three cans of zesty Lemon & Lime, and two cans of exotic Passionfruit & Turmeric, and will be the perfect pack of RTD cocktails to beat the heat this summer.

With a commitment to deliver the best Vodka Spritz on the market, Berczy is transitioning from their traditional 6-pack to the new 8-pack, in order to deliver more of the Spritz that the Brit’s love. The box will have a stunning new design and will be available across all three states.

When asked about the launch of the new pack, co-founder Nick Graham said “We became the first UK based RTD to launch in this category early in 2022, and since that point the market has seen significant innovation and brand change. Berczy has always been about elevating everyday experiences and bringing our overt British identity to the market, and our brand new Juicy 8 Vodka Spritz Variety Pack will do exactly this. Containing all 3 of our category leading Vodka Spritz flavors*, we’ve made the lightest and juiciest ready to drink variety pack on the market.”

*(Source, Spirits Business Hard Seltzer Masters, Berczy had 3 top 10 products out of 138. Our Peach & Raspberry and Passionfruit & Turmeric products both won Masters Medals, with Lemon & Lime winning a Silver medal).

Why Berczy?

Real fruit juice packs a punch: Berczy is only made with real fruit juices giving it a powerful juicy fruit flavor and maintaining clean ingredients. Berczy is not formulated with any artificial sweeteners or flavorings, making it a drink you can feel good about.

Premium vodka: Berczy is made with 5x distilled premium vodka, making it stand out as the only European Spritz on the American market. With competitors using malt base alcohol, leaving behind a sour taste, Berczy’s use of real vodka makes for an elevated and clean drink.

Crafted in London, we’re giving you a satisfying sip of Britishness wherever you are. In a sea of rubbish US seltzers, trade up with quality British flavor. We think it’s the bee’s knees, but we’d love you to try it for yourself.

About Berczy

Berczy is an award-winning British vodka spritz, crafted in London. Made with 5x distilled vodka and real fruit juices for an extra juicy flavor. Berczy has produced 3 core flavors for the US: Lemon & Lime, Peach & Raspberry, and Passionfruit & Turmeric in 12 fl oz. cans.

The brainchild of two friends from London, Nick Graham and Nick Johnson, the idea for Berczy was born out of a frustration with weak tasting, artificial RTDs. The duo felt people deserved better tasting drinks, and vowed to introduce their own brand. After the drinks’ smashing success in the UK, they decided to make waves across the pond.

Established in the UK in June 2020, Berczy was backed by Virgin Start Ups, enabling the brand to access the capital required for marketing and production activities, further cementing its place as one of the UK’s most prominent RTDs, having featured on BBC’s Dragons’ Den in the UK (their version of Shark Tank) and having won two Spirits Business Masters medals and a Great Taste star

For More Information:

https://us.berczydrinks.com/