Fanta Releases Seasonal Halloween Packaging

Fanta is to Halloween what Coca-Cola is to Christmas. And this year, the fruit-flavored sparkling brand is pulling out all the stops to make the spooky season even more wickedly delicious and fun.

“Over the last few years, Fanta has become synonymous with Halloween, which is now much more than a day – it’s a month of festive fun,” said Jennifer Jacobs, brand manager, Fanta and flavors brands. “The brand’s bright, quirky personality is the perfect fit for what Halloween stands for… an invitation to explore different flavors of yourself.”

Spooky flicks are a bigger-than-ever part of the Halloween experience, so this year, Fanta hopes to make movie night more fun for the entire family with its “Flavors that Thrill” program. The program features point-of-sale, social media content and an on-pack movie stream offer to show that “Fanta can be mom’s ally to ensure Halloween is a special and memorable time for the whole family,” Jacobs said.

As part of the Flavors that Thrill program, Fanta’s beloved Halloween packaging is back again this year with designs from artist Ty Mattson featuring three iconic characters – a vampire, mummy and werewolf – with each bringing to life the playful personality and flavor profile of a different Fanta variety.

The characters are featured on a range of packaging options for Fanta Orange, Fanta Strawberry, Fanta Pineapple and Fanta Orange Zero – from mini cans to 20-oz. bottles. The brand is spreading the word about the designs via social media, point-of-sale and outdoor advertising. “Ty’s designs are fun and engaging,” Jacobs said. “His style lends itself to vivid, clean depictions of these Halloween characters and our fruity Fanta flavors.”

Fanta fans can use their smartphones to scan the sip & scanÔ icon on the limited-edition packs to find Halloween character animations on Fanta.com. They can also enter on-pack codes to unlock free FandangoNOW movie streams (every five codes is good for one stream).

Grownups are getting in on the Halloween fun, too. In 2017, nearly half of adults in the country planned to dress up for Halloween. “Adults now spend more on costumes for themselves and their pets than they do for their kids,” Jacobs said.

With that in mind, Fanta hosted a Halloween escape room experience at Escape Entertainment in New York City on Oct. 25. The multisensory experience, which was open to the public for one night only, gave fans the chance to solve fun challenges and puzzles designed to capture the fun of Fanta. Clues focused on specific Fanta flavors.

“It’s something different and unexpected that brought the brand and flavors to life in the context of the Halloween season,” Jacobs said.