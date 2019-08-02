Cannabis Forum 2019: Cannabis Cuisine and Culture Connect on the 99th Floor

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For centuries, cooking and food has provided a means for different cultures to interact and understand each other. In 2019, the brains behind cannabis-focused invite-only dinner event 99th Floor are betting that cuisine can play that same role for the canna-curious. By imbuing cannabis consumption with a bit of fine dining flair and kitchen wizardry, 99th Floor creates a unique culinary experience through a five-course meal of microdosed, cannabis-infused cuisine.

Speaking at Cannabis Forum 2019, held on June 14 in New York City, the co-founders of 99th Floor — Doug Cohen and chef Miguel Trinidad — explained how they are using food as a vehicle to build consumers’ appreciation and understanding for cannabis, in addition to smashing some of the lingering stigma around recreational marijuana use.

Learn more about the Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage presented by BevNET and NOSH by visiting https://www.bevnet.com/events/cannabi…