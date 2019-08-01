Cannabis Forum 2019: Financing and Accounting For Cannabis Brands

Keeping your books in order is a good practice for brands of all kinds, but for companies looking to gain a foothold in the cannabis space, it’s a particularly critical component of running a healthy business. As a Washington, D.C.-based partner at CohnReznick, the largest national accounting firm currently working in the cannabis space, Michael Harlow knows that fact better than most.

In this presentation, recorded at Cannabis Forum 2019 on June 14 in New York City, Harlow gives a guided tour through the complex world of cannabis tax policy and financial regulation. Topics covered include how to consider company valuation, the changing strategies for both marketing companies and manufacturers, and an update on the SAFE Banking Act.