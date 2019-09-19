Elevator Talk: M Kombucha Boosts Function with CBD and Adaptogens

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Adi Ramon is the co-founder of M Kombucha, a company focused on using plant medicine to provide consumer additional functional benefits. Hemp extract and adaptogens are selected to complement the probiotic beverage, creating a product for healthy lifestyle consumers. M Kombucha launched its keg business in 2016 and began bottling in 2018. Its products are available in nearly 200 retail stores across California. The company is seeking capital for production expansion and looking for partners that can bring expertise in sales, distribution and marketing to the table.

Beverage startup? Practice your pitch and share your story with the industry.

Apply to Pitch >>