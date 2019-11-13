Elevator Talk: Owen’s Craft Mixers Focuses on Quality Ingredients and ‘Just Add Spirits’ Convenience

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Joshua Miller is the co-founder of Owen’s Craft Mixers, a brand that aims to deliver the highest quality craft cocktail mixers on the market. Designed with convenience in mind, the products’ recipes feature all the necessary ingredients — including carbonated water, real juice and cane sugar — to easily make a variety of cocktails by simply adding spirits and ice. The brand is served in over 1000 bars and restaurants across the country and has grown from 600 retail stores to over 5500 in the last 10 months. Owen’s just closed a series A round of funding led by restaurateur Larry Levy and is looking for additional distribution partners to help gain access to more retailers.

Beverage startup? Practice your pitch and share your story with the industry.

Apply to Pitch >>