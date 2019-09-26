Expo East 2019 Video: Bluestone Lane Charts Course from Cafes to RTD

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As the likes of Starbucks, Dunkin’, Peet’s and La Colombe have already shown, making the jump from brick-and-mortar coffee shops to launching an RTD product is not impossible. What Australian coffee chain Bluestone Lane is attempting with the launch of its shelf-stable cold brew line is somewhat more complex; not only is the brand attempting to translate its curated on-premise experience into a CPG item (as well as the first to use SIG’s resealable and fully recyclable carton), but also to introduce American consumers to the unique aspects of Australian coffee culture.

In this interview recorded at Natural Products Expo East 2019, held September 11-14 in Baltimore, BevNET managing editor Martin Caballero spoke with Andy Stone, VP of Brand Marketing and Events for Bluestone Lane, about entering the RTD market. In addition to discussing what makes Australian iced coffee special, Stone talked about the relationship between the cafe and CPG sides of the business, as well as how the company is bringing the products to market.