Fiji President Elizabeth Stephenson Exits The Wonderful Company

Fiji Water president Elizabeth Stephenson is no longer with The Wonderful Company, according to an email from the company.

The company declined to comment further. No replacement has been named as of press time.

Stephenson could not be reached for comment.

The Wonderful Company is a privately held business operating a number of brands in addition to Fiji, including POM Wonderful pomegranate juice, Wonderful Halos and Wonderful Pistachios. The company also runs flower delivery service Teleflora and several wine-related companies, such as JUSTIN Wines, JNSQ Wines and Landmark Wines.

Dollar sales of Fiji fell 13.7% year-over-year through August 11, according to data from IRI. The company has been distributed via its own direct-store-delivery (DSD) system since July 2018, following the discontinuation of its distribution partnership with Dr Pepper Snapple (DPS) after that company’s $18.7 billion merger with Keurig Green Mountain.

In October, the company announced its goal to produce bottles made from 100% recycled plastic (rPET) by 2025, with 20% rPET in bottles next year.

The company made a splash last year at the Golden Globe awards with a stunt that placed an attractive model holding a tray of Fiji bottles strategically so as to “photo-bomb” paparazzi shots featuring actors and celebrities. Today, Icelandic Glacial announced it would be the official water sponsor of the Golden Globes.

According to a source at Fiji, the Golden Globes were not the reason for Stephenson’s departure.