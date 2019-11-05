Julie Garlikov Joins NewAge as Chief Marketing Officer

DENVER— New Age Beverages Corporation, the Colorado-based organic and natural products company, today announced that Julie Garlikov has joined NewAge as the newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer effective November 4, 2019.

Ms. Garlikov brings over two decades of senior level marketing experience with world class packaged goods companies to NewAge. Most recently she served as Chief Marketing Officer for Shaklee, a leading natural nutrition company, and just prior was the Vice President and Global Head of Marketing for Rodan and Fields, a leading global skincare company. At Shaklee she reignited growth and drove substantial innovation in both products and their go-to-market approach, and at Rodan and Fields, she was instrumental in scaling the company to become the #1 skincare brand in North America with over $1.0B in revenue.

Julie has been able to drive transformative growth in each of these senior leadership roles through creating industry leading digital and social platforms, implementing breakthrough innovation, and developing comprehensive marketing campaigns to elevate brand awareness.

Ms. Garlikov began her career at the Procter and Gamble Company and held commercial leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Johnson & Johnson, Allergan, PepsiCo, and Torani.

“Julie’s incredible track record and significant expertise in driving leading CPG brands across all channels will be an invaluable asset to our senior executive team,” commented Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer of New Age. “She brings with her a proven track record in leading the marketing function and transforming growth trajectories for several of the top CPG companies in the world. There are so few marketers with omni-channel experience and insight, with the mindset of how to connect with consumers across all touchpoints, and Julie is one of those unique few. We are tremendously excited for her to join the team.”

Commenting on her appointment, Garlikov stated: “I joined New Age because of what they stand for, inspiring and educating consumers to ‘live healthy’. They have amassed a powerful global infrastructure and have developed an outstanding portfolio of healthy beverages, CBD, and other differentiated wellness products. I see a once in a lifetime opportunity to drive those brands, lead innovation for the Company across the globe, and make a difference for consumers with healthier and better for you alternatives while we are at it.”

Ms. Garlikov holds a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Berkeley.

About NewAge

NewAge is a Colorado-based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to “live healthy.” The Company is the only omni-channel company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries around the world. NewAge is also the only one-stop-shop of healthy beverages and includes the brands Nestea, Illy Coffee, Volvic, Evian, Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Búcha Live Kombucha, Marley, and others. New Age competes in the growth segments of the >$1 trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry and has become one of the largest non-alcoholic healthy beverage companies in the world.

