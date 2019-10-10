NACS 2019: Yerbae’s Todd Gibson on Tackling the Convenience Channel

While yerba mate drinks may have high awareness in the natural channel, the category is still finding its footing in convenience. For Arizona-based brand Yerbae, positioning their yerba mate-infused beverage as an “enhanced sparkling water” is aimed at helping the company to get ahead of its competition in c-stores.

In this video recorded at last week’s National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia, Yerbae founder and CEO Todd Gibson discusses his brand’s channel strategy, how the clean energy trend is developing in convenience, and why there’s still a long way to go for consumer education on yerba mate drinks.