BevNET Live Winter 2019 Breakout: Building A Sales Team While Scaling

If your company is rapidly scaling, that usually means it’s doing pretty well. It also means that there’s a bigger need for — and less time to put together — a robust sales team that can help your product make the transition from emerging brand to household name.

In this breakout session held during BevNET Live Winter 2019, Blair Cornish, senior VP of sales at Vive Organic, breaks down the essential elements of building a sales team while scaling, from the hiring process to onboarding and culture. She discusses how leaders can empower their staff with software, how to effectively work with brokers and the role vulnerability plays in creating a positive workplace culture.