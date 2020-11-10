Live to Give Partners with Combat Flip Flops, GORUCK, SOLEDIER SOCKS and Chive Charities

DALLAS – Live to Give, a veteran-founded beverage company, announced today its Nominate a Veteran Campaign in collaboration with four brands built on the premise of giving back: Combat Flip Flops, GORUCK, SOLEDIER SOCKS and Chive Charities. The campaign, which kicks off today, aims to honor, recognize and support veterans in two ways: the first through a veteran-only giveaway and the second through proceeds from the sales of limited-edition Veteran Packs.

Nominations for the campaign will remain open through November 18. The Veteran Packs, which will be given away to five of the nominated veterans, feature select products from each brand, including GORUCK’s GR1 Rucksack, Combat Flip Flops Coyote Floperators, SOLEDIER SOCKS TMorris Crew Sock, Live to Give’s premium bottled water, house blend coffee and tri-blend American-made t-shirt, and Keep Calm and Chive On belt buckles from Chive Charities. The Veteran Packs are also available for sale for $250 while supplies last, and 100 percent of the proceeds from the Veteran Packs will be donated to Chive Charities, who will use the fund to benefit a veteran or active member of the military.

“Collaborating with other like-minded brands on this campaign has been really rewarding, and what better inspiration for us all than this upcoming Veteran’s Day,” said John Wayne Walding, co-founder of Live to Give. “As someone who served in the military, I know how important it is to show appreciation to other men and women of service and their many sacrifices. Sharing their stories and giving away these Packs is just a small step in our overall mission to give back each and every day.”

Live to Give is a beverage brand that donates 50 percent of its net profits to charitable organizations that support first responders, military members and their families. Dedicated to creating jobs and improving the lives for women in Afghanistan, Combat Flip Flops designs military-themed flip flops and accessories. GORUCK is an apparel and equipment brand that creates products built to survive life or death standards. SOLEDIER SOCKS specializes in socks and other apparel and gives back to active military by donating a pair of socks to active duty troops with every purchase. Chive Charities is a nonprofit dedicated to championing underdogs by sharing personal stories of grit and courage of those with rare medical diagnoses, first responders and veterans.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with all of these brands to honor veterans and give back,” said Matthew Griffin, chief executive officer for Combat Flip Flops. Jason McCarthy, founder of GORUCK continued, “This campaign is so much more than giving away our products. We want to honor and share the heroic stories of our nation’s veterans.”

“Anytime we can take our mission of giving back one step further and do so with other like-minded brands is a win for Soledier Socks,” said Elle Rueger, founder of SOLDIER SOCKS. Erika Carley, senior director of operations for Chive Charities said, “We are honored to be included in this campaign and excited to use our platform to continue to bring awareness and funds to veterans by sharing their heroic stories.”

If interested in nominating a veteran or purchasing a limited-edition Veteran Pack, please visit www.livetogive.com/veterans-day-program/. The nomination form will close on Nov. 18, and Veteran Packs will be gifted to five nominated veterans in December. In addition, the Veteran Packs will be available for purchase while supplies last. For complete rules and regulations of the giveaway, please visit www.livetogive.com/veterans-day-program/.

About Live to Give

Founded on a passion for giving back to first responders, military members and their families, Live to Give was created to give consumers a simple, easy way to give back to military, first responders and their families. Live to Give donates 50 percent of its net profits to vetted and approved charities that focus on helping and giving back to those who serve us overseas and in our backyards. To learn more about Live to Give and its mission, visit www.livetogive.com or follow Live to Give on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @drinklivetogive.

About Combat Flip Flops

Combat Flip Flops is a veteran-owned small business that manufactures products in conflict and post conflict areas. Empowering the mindful consumer to manufacture peace through trade, Combat Flip Flops’ profits have funded the education of over 800 Afghan girls and the clearance of over 18,000 square meters of landmines in Laos. To learn more, visit www.combatflipflops.com.

About GORUCK

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Jacksonville Beach, FL, GORUCK builds the best, toughest rucking gear to equip the rucking revolution — we force multiply through training, Events, and GORUCK Clubs that empower real world communities in service to something greater than themselves. Learn more at www.goruck.com.

About SOLEDIER SOCKS

Created to provide comfort and prevent “trench foot” in active military members, SOLEDIER SOCKS began in 2010 with the SOLE TO SOLE concept in mind: For every pair of socks purchased, a pair of the “Thomas” sock is sent to an active duty service member. The “Thomas” socks are designed with a reinforced heel and toe, as well as a cushioned sole made to last. Specializing in comfortable, durable socks built for maximum performance, SOLEDIER SOCKS’ goal is to ensure that every service member in every branch of the military never has to worry about a new pair of socks ever again. Visit www.solediersocks.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @solediersocks.

About Chive Charities

Chive Charities is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit and the charitable arm of thechive.com. Chive Charities inspires a new generation to support causes that often go unnoticed. Proving themselves as the most generous community on the web today, Chive Nation has earned media recognition for their support of veterans and those with rare medical conditions. With the goal to make the world 10% happier, Chive Charities has mobilized their global Chive fans to do amazing things for those in need. For more information on Chive Charities and their great work, visit them at www.chivecharities.org.

For More Information:

https://www.livetogive.com/veterans-day-program