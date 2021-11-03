American Beverage Association Appoints New EVP and CFO

WASHINGTON – Katherine Lugar, president and chief executive officer of American Beverage (AB), announced the appointment of Robert “Robb” Micek as the association’s executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Micek will lead the association’s financial operations on behalf of the non-alcoholic beverage industry members, who employ more than 265,000 people and have a direct economic impact of $178 billion. He replaces Mark Hammond, who is retiring after 37 years at American Beverage.

Micek brings considerable experience to the beverage industry. In his career, he has worked with both associations and corporations in areas of finance, accounting, tax strategy, operations, M&A, marketing, human resources, technology, and procurement.

He most recently served as senior vice president and chief financial officer for ISACA, an international professional association based in Schaumburg, Ill., focused on IT audit, risk, security, privacy, and governance. Before that he held top financial oversight positions at the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System in Chicago.

“We are thrilled to have such an experienced and strategic financial expert as Robb joining our team,” Lugar said. “He brings with him an extensive record for managing finances, investments, human resources and other key functions for major organizations. We are confident that ABA and our members will benefit from his many talents and deep expertise as his role is critical to the development and execution of our industry priorities.”

“I am excited to be joining one of the most iconic industries in the world,” Micek said. “America’s beverage companies have been meeting the challenges of the marketplace for more than 100 years and I am looking forward to helping them continue to succeed for the future as well.”

Micek holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

About American Beverage

American Beverage is the national trade organization representing the broad spectrum of companies that manufacture and distribute non-alcoholic beverages in the United States. For more information, please visit americanbeverage.org. For more information on our leadership initiatives, please visit balanceus.org and innovationnaturally.org.

For More Information:

https://www.americanbeverage.org/