Chicago Chef Gale Gand Joins jeng as Strategic Advisor

James Beard Award winning chef Gale Gand is the latest restaurateur to enter the burgeoning hemp and cannabis market.

Chef Gand will be a strategic advisor for jeng, the alcohol-free, CBD-infused, ready-to-drink cocktail company. The company entered the Chicago market earlier this year.

“The beverage industry is changing. People want more options, whether it’s alcohol-free, hemp-infused, or ready-to-drink,” said Chef Gand. “jeng hits all three of these trends at once.”

Jeng’s lineup of drinks replicate classic cocktails like Moscow mule, paloma, and gin & tonic. Instead of alcohol, jeng incorporates 11 milligrams of CBD to create a non-intoxicating cocktail experience.

“Chicago is a drinking town. We love our beer, we love our whiskey and wine. And with jeng, Chicagoans are going to love their hemp cocktails, as well,” said Gand.

Chef Gand already has been advising the company on expansion in Chicago and consulting on product development. She was introduced to the company by Christopher Lackner, a long-time friend and company co-founder.

“Doors seem to open more easily when you say Chef Gand is on your team,” said Lackner. “It seems like everywhere we go, there’s someone who’s worked with her – or wants to work with her.”

About Chef Gand

Chef Gale Gand is a nationally acclaimed pastry chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, television personality, teacher, entrepreneur, and mother. Chef Gand has been recognized as Outstanding Pastry Chef of the Year by The James Beard Foundation and by Bon Appetite magazine and has been inducted into the Chicago Chefs Hall of Fame. More at galegand.com.

About jeng, LLC

Founded in 2019 by John Enghauser and Christopher Lackner, jeng, LLC is a premium alcohol-free, hemp-infused, ready-to-drink cocktail company. jeng is available in Chicago and New York, and online at sipjeng.com.

https://sipjeng.com