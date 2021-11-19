Dry Launches Non-Alcoholic Botanical Bubbly Reserve

Seattle, Wash. — DRY Soda Co.,purveyor of sophisticated non-alcoholic, botanical-forward beverages, announced the debut of a new sophisticated sparkling beverage perfect for fall and seasonal entertaining, Botanical Bubbly Reserve. Available in two complex flavors – Lavender 75 and Spiced Pear – these multi-faceted sparkling beverages layer real botanical extracts and flavors for an elevated zero-proof experience for all life’s moments that deserve the very best. From wedding toasts to holiday feasts, Lavender 75 and Spiced Pear Botanical Bubbly Reserve deliver a luscious champagne-like sophistication and finish.

With Botanical Bubbly Reserve, DRY is inspiring consumers to elevate their hosting and toasting experiences by swapping traditional sparkling wine and non-alcoholic celebratory go-to, sparkling apple cider, with something more unique and distinctive. Botanical Bubbly Reserve’s elevated flavors complement any culinary dish or appetizer as wine would but without alcohol. Lavender 75 pairs well with seafood, soft cheeses or a fruit and nut board, evoking notes of lavender and lemon to create a delicate, floral base punctuated by with the brightness of rosemary and subtle oak. Spiced Pear pairs well with roasted chicken, chocolate, and fondue with its delicious ripe pear flavor and subtle warmth from vanilla and cardamom. These complex and multidimensional luxurious sparkling beverages are perfect cheers with all night long and avoid the morning-after headaches.

“I built DRY on the foundation of inclusion, with a mission of changing the way people think about drinking and socializing,” said Sharelle Klaus, founder and CEO of DRY. “From the beginning, I wanted anyone and everyone to feel included in life’s celebrations whether they chose to drink alcohol or not. Our cornerstone Botanical Bubbly line is perfect for everyday occasions, but we wanted to create something truly special and elevated that looks and tastes luxurious. Reserve is all this and more, and we’re excited to launch it just in time for the holiday season as a way to inspire people to confidently participate in any party or gathering.”

DRY Botanical Bubbly Reservedelivers a truly distinctive, luscious sipping experience that rivals wine and blows the outdated, sparkling apple cider out of the water. Perfect for all guests including, sober curious cocktail lovers, those who don’t drink alcohol, and people who just want to drink a little less, Reserve can be enjoyed all day or night without the hangover.

Packaged in premium 64 ounce glass bottles and sold individually, DRY Botanical Bubbly Reserveis made with all-natural, non-GMO, low sugar and Kosher ingredients, and is free of gluten, caffeine and sodium.

DRY Botanical Bubbly Reserve is available at an SRP of $8.99 per bottle online at Amazon and drinkdry.com. The brand’s cornerstone line, DRY Botanical Bubbly can be found in over 10,000 specialty, natural and traditional grocers, restaurants and bars nationwide, including Kroger, Safeway, Ralph’s, Raley’s, Fry’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, QFC, Giant-Carlisle, Schnucks, H-E-B and many more, plus online at Amazon.com and drinkdry.com.

About DRY Soda Co.

DRY Soda Co. is the purveyor of sophisticated non-alcoholic, botanical-forward beverages, including beautifully flavored, lightly sweet, DRY Botanical Bubbly, a ready-to-drink, zero-proof craft cocktail line Botanical Bitters & Soda and the NEW re-imagined sparkling beverage line DRY Botanical Bubbly Reserve. All DRY beverages are an exciting, refreshing and sophisticated way to imbibe in something that tastes great and feels as elegant as a cocktail or glass of wine – so everyone, even those who aren’t drinking, can enjoy the celebration. Founded in Seattle by mother of four and culinary and beverage connoisseur, Sharelle Klaus, DRY beverages are crafted to be worthy of meal pairing, premium non-alcoholic mixology, and sipping on their own in place of alcohol. Klaus created DRY with a vision that every party, bar and restaurant should be working to improve how they serve, host, and toast those who choose to not drink alcohol or want to drink less. DRY is sold in thousands of retail stores, restaurants and cafes across North America.

https://www.drinkdry.com/