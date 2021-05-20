REZ Plant-Based Hydration Now In Participating Publix Stores

New Jersey based Recovery Brands, the manufacturers of REZ, is excited to announce that REZ will be available in participating Publix Supermarkets. Through their distribution relationship with KeHE, REZ will be available in approximately 500 Publix stores in the southeast on or about May 19th. REZ is a natural, plant-based beverage that offers immune support, not just with vitamins C, D, and Zinc, but with its array of supporting ingredients; it also tastes great and is diabetic friendly.

The brand has been experiencing tremendous growth over the last 6-months as consumers are looking for functional beverages that offer immune support, along with great taste. Larry Edinger, the brand’s CEO, changed the brand’s focus toward immune support in the first quarter of this year. They’ve made a few label changes, and the brand has grown 500% this year alone since.

For More Information:

https://www.rezbev.com/