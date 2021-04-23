TEN Alkaline Spring Water Announces Expanded Distribution Into Top Grocers Nationwide

BOCA RATON, Fla. — TEN Alkaline Spring Water, the ultimate hydration experience bottled at the highest pH, has announced further distribution of their product line of 10pH alkaline spring water into quality grocers around the nation. Over the past year, TEN has secured additional shelf space in Publix, Whole Foods, Rouses, Wegmans, New Seasons, Roth’s, Reasors, Earth Fare, Weis, Foodtown and Stop & Shop stores in regional territories. Products currently carried in retail include 1 Liter, 1.5 Liter, 1 Gallon, .5 Liter 6-Pack bottles and 12 oz. cans in 8-packs.

The exciting growth of TEN Alkaline Spring Water comes on the heels of their growing relationship with United Natural Foods (UNFI) and KEHE Group. Through the development of these strategic distribution partnerships, TEN Water is now available to retailers throughout the entire United States.

TEN Water is currently sold at thousands of grocery stores in the United States and the Caribbean including Publix, Food Lion, Wegmans, The Fresh Market, Foodtown, Fairway, Whole Foods, United, Ingles and Food City, and is also available for home delivery online at Walmart and Amazon / Amazon Prime. 2020 also saw the launch of 12 oz. sustainable aluminum cans in 8-pack cartons that are currently available in retail. TEN Water’s retail and distribution partners were excited by the brand’s significant efforts to reduce plastic waste in stores and at home by introducing sustainable aluminum packaging as well as larger, newly designed containers that use up to 30% less plastic than previous.

TEN Water is naturally filtered by the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in underwater caves deep below the earth’s surface. These caves are natural quartzite and granite aquifers with rock so dense they naturally filter the water to an incredibly pure state, free of chemicals, impurities or pollution.

About TEN Spring Water

TEN® Alkaline Spring Water offers the highest pH water available at 10 pH. Rich with electrolytes, TEN is sourced and bottled right from pure, natural springs; unlike most bottled water — including other alkaline and electrolyte water — that is sourced from municipal sources (filtered tap water). TEN® Alkaline Spring Water is available in .5 liter six-packs, 1 liter bottles, 1.5 liter bottles, 1 gallon jugs and 12 ounce aluminum cans at supermarkets throughout the United States, specialty markets and online at Amazon.

For More Information:

https://www.tenspringwater.com/