Breakthru Beverage Group Appoints Chad Stone as VP, Business Transformation and New Frontiers

NEW YORK – Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations across the United States and Canada, has announced the appointment of Chad Stone as Vice President, Business Transformation & New Frontiers, effective January 1, 2022.

In this new role, Chad will round out Breakthru’s strategy hub with focus on new and emerging areas of growth related to consumers’ evolving preferences of what, when, where and how they purchase and consume beverage alcohol. Key trends—including the rapid advancement of omni-channel purchasing, next-generation e-Commerce, direct-to-consumer solutions, CBD beverages, Corporate Venture Capital initiatives and other disruptive trends—coupled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, have resulted in many “new frontiers” that create immense opportunity for growth and business transformation beyond Breakthru’s traditional business model. Breakthru has continued to enhance and expand its capabilities by staying calibrated to the end consumer, aggressively leading a smart and effective ambition to advance the company in a consumer-focused, digital world.

“Chad brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to this creator role,” said Maggie Lapcewich, EVP, Chief Growth Officer at Breakthru. “He is a transformational leader who has been instrumental in the development and execution of our long-term strategic plan. His insights, understanding of evolving markets and innovative leadership put us in a great position to further expand Breakthru’s capabilities and relevance.”

As part of Breakthru’s Next Generation of owner leadership, Chad has successfully led the Commercial Excellence Team since its inception in 2016 and has played a critical role in developing Breakthru’s commercial capabilities and sales solutions, advancing the Company’s business intelligence, master data management, analytics and sales tool platforms.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

