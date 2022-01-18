GURU Organic Energy Hits the Slopes With New Partnerships With Three Major Canadian Ski Resorts

MONTREAL — GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to announce three new partnerships with major Canadian ski resorts, made possible in part thanks to its recently launched exclusive distribution agreement with PepsiCo Beverages Canada.

Including one of the country’s most emblematic ski destinations, Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, in addition to Quebec’s Bromont and Mont Sutton mountain destinations, these partnerships are part of GURU’s strategy to connect with health-conscious Canadians and outdoor enthusiasts on the slopes. Over the course of the 2022 ski and snowboard season, GURU will be providing its full range of core energy drinks to the winter sports community, as well as activating various on-site sampling, sponsorships, and other promotional events and activities. The Company will ensure any promotional activities undertaken comply with COVID-19 public health guidelines in place.

“We are pleased to partner with GURU, which will certainly contribute to creating links with outdoor enthusiasts and enliven our various activity zones and theme days,” mentioned Marc-André Meunier, Bromont’s Director of Sales and Marketing. “We see this partnership as an opportunity to enhance our offer and the experience of Bromont, montagne d’expériences’ customers.”

“Since the beginning of our distribution agreement with PepsiCo Beverages Canada in late 2021, we have been quickly ramping up our brand awareness and trial activities from coast to coast, and we are already seeing our efforts pay off,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU. “The partnerships we’ve developed with Whistler, Bromont and Sutton are directly in line with our strategy and who we are as a brand. We are excited to continue making our mark in the Canadian food service sector, and are confident that this will be the first of many such partnerships. With more discussions underway with other resorts in Canada, we look forward to bringing our good energy to a growing number of Canadians and tourists who share our love for the outdoors and who care about energizing themselves with plant-based products with natural, energy boosting, and functional ingredients,” he added.

About GURU Products

All GURU energy drinks are plant-based, high in natural caffeine, free of artificial sweeteners, artificial colours and flavours, and have no preservatives. In addition, all drinks are organic, vegan and gluten free – and the best thing is their amazing taste.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of more than 21,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergy on Facebook.

For further information, please contact:

GURU Organic Energy

Investors

Carl Goyette, President and CEO

Ingy Sarraf, Chief Financial Officer

514-845-4878

investors@guruenergy.com

For More Information:

https://www.guruenergy.com