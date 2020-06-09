Fabrizia Spirits Introduces Italian Breeze Canned Cocktail

Salem, NH – Fabrizia Spirits, the leading limoncello producer in the United States, launched a new, ready-to-drink, canned cocktail called Fabrizia Italian Breeze, expanding Fabrizia’s already robust footprint in the ready-to-drink canned cocktail category. Based on a family recipe, Fabrizia Italian Breeze is a hand-crafted, real cocktail made with freshly squeezed Sicilian lemons, award-winning Fabrizia Limoncello, premium vodka, and cranberry and raspberry juices. The all-natural, gluten-free Italian Breeze is produced without added colors, flavors or preservatives, and is 7-percent ABV. In addition to the Italian Breeze, Fabrizia Spirits currently produces canned Fabrizia Italian Style Lemonade and canned Fabrizia Italian Margarita.

Fabrizia Italian Breeze is available in four-packs and six-packs in retail locations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey, as well as in Fabrizia’s new mixed 12-pack, which also includes Fabrizia Italian Margarita and Fabrizia Italian Style Lemonade. Fabrizia Spirits products are sold in 16 states nationwide. To find a retailer near you, visit fabriziaspirits.com/where-to-buy.

“Canned, ready-to-drink cocktails continue to be in demand and given the success of our canned Italian Margarita and our canned Italian Style Lemonade, it makes sense for us to expand on our flavor offerings with the Italian Breeze,” said Phil Mastroianni, co-owner and founder, Fabrizia Spirits. “Customers continue to seek all-natural, high-quality products with genuine stories. My brother Nick stumbled upon our latest canned cocktail by adding some cranberry and raspberry juice to our Italian Lemonade. The delicious taste of our canned cocktails, which we credit to the incredible flavor of Sicilian lemons and premium ingredients, combined with our authentic family story, distinguishes us in the canned cocktail market.”

Released in March 2019 and made with Fabrizia Limoncello, freshly squeezed Sicilian lemons and premium vodka, Fabrizia Italian Style Lemonade was met with widespread enthusiasm and quickly became the company’s top-selling product. Fabrizia Spirits introduced Fabrizia Italian Margarita, which follows a similar recipe consisting of Fabrizia Limoncello, freshly squeezed Sicilian lemons and premium tequila, in March 2018, immediately grabbing a significant chunk of the canned cocktail market.

The introduction of canned, ready-to-drink cocktails has been a major business driver for Fabrizia Spirits, as the company experienced 30-percent, year-over-year sales growth in 2019 and is aiming to replicate that success in 2020 with Fabrizia Italian Breeze further expanding its market share. In response to that sustained growth, Fabrizia Spirits recently installed its own canning line to allow the company to continue to grow its production capabilities. To that same end, Fabrizia moved into a much larger facility a year ago to expand production in order to keep up with consumer demand.

Co-owners and brothers Phil and Nick Mastroianni launched Fabrizia Spirits in 2008 with their signature Fabrizia Limoncello, and quickly established Fabrizia Spirits as the premier U.S.-based limoncello producer. As just lemon peels are used in the limoncello-making process, Fabrizia Spirits was discarding more than 140,000 zested lemons each year by 2014. Phil and Nick wanted to find a way to utilize the zested lemons and turned to their sister for inspiration, as she had regularly been making a summer cocktail with Fabrizia Limoncello, homemade lemonade and tequila, and thus, Fabrizia Italian Margarita was born. Fabrizia Italian Style Lemonade relies on the same family recipe, with premium vodka replacing tequila.

Fabrizia Spirits’ full product line includes Fabrizia Limoncello, Fabrizia Blood Orange Liqueur and a limoncello cream liqueur called Crema di Limoncello, in addition to its line of canned cocktails. Fabrizia also features a bottled version of Fabrizia Italian Margarita.

In addition to its limoncello and ready-to-drink cocktails, Fabrizia Spirits has also been producing lemon-scented hand sanitizer since March to meet the need as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. Fabrizia Spirits has donated nearly 14,000 bottles of lemon-scented hand sanitizer to more than 260 hospitals, fire departments, police departments and other health care facilities in New England and New York.

About Fabrizia Spirits

Founded in 2008, Salem, N.H.-based Fabrizia Spirits is the leading limoncello producer in the United States with its signature, all-natural Limoncello earning the Gold Medal at the 2012 San Francisco Spirits Competition. In addition to its flagship Limoncello, Fabrizia Spirits offers ready-to-drink cocktails, including canned and bottled versions of Fabrizia Italian Margarita, canned Fabrizia Italian Style Lemonade and canned Fabrizia Italian Breeze, as well as traditional Italian liqueurs, including Blood Orange liqueur and Crema di Limoncello. All Fabrizia Spirits products, which are currently sold in 16 states nationwide, are all-natural, preservative-free and made without added colors or flavors.

For More Information:

https://www.fabriziaspirits.com/