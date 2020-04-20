James Bay Distillers Ltd. Releases Gintrigue Gin

EVERETT, Wash. — James Bay Distillers, Ltd. has announced release of their 80-proof “Gintrigue Barrel-Finished Gin,” which is available for purchase at the distillery at Paine Field in Everett, WA.

This sipping gin begins with a light juniper and aromatic nose, followed by a complex blend of bourbon and cognac flavors from aging the company’s London Dry gin in barrels which held bourbon (4 years) and cognac (7 years). This process imparts a medium toasted straw color to the gin. Gintrigue Gin finishes with a return to the juniper and a lingering sweetness assisted by cassia and the barrels.

Gintrigue Gin is equally at home in a flavorful mule as it is in an Old Fashioned, or served over ice. This release is featured as “Series 6.” The gin was barreled in September 2019 and bottled in March 2020. The company plans on a Series 12 in September 2020 and a Series 24 in September 2021, using the same barreling process.

The distillery is located at 3101 111th Street SW, Suite B, Everett, WA 98204 — between Paine Field’s two runways which service United and Alaska Airlines. The company is in search of wholesale and retail distributors.

In November 2019 the company released its 88-proof “Galloping Goose Premium Canadian Whisky,” a twice gold-medal award winning whisky; their “Lochside Summer Gin No. 5,” a citrus forward gin in January 2020 which earned a silver medal from the American Distilling Institute; and their “Cadboro” cacao-infused whisky in February 2020, awarded a bronze medal at Distilled San Diego. All spirits are available for sale at the distillery.

The distillery is open Tuesday-Saturday from Noon-5pm. Other hours by appointment.

For More Information, contact:

Info@JamesBayDistillers.com or message at Twitter.com/JamesBayDistill