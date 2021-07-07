Downtown Partnership Of Colorado Springs Collaborates With 291 Colorado Whiskey For Limited Edition 150th Whiskey

291 Colorado Whiskey and the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs have come together to release a special anniversary whiskey release for Colorado Springs’ 150th anniversary – the 291 Colorado Rye and Bourbon Whiskey Downtown 150th Anniversary Barrel Select. The limited-edition whiskeys were chosen by a panel of experts including Gregor Huesgen, owner of Downtown Fine Spirits & Wines, members of his staff and team members of 291 Colorado Whiskey which is based in Colorado Springs.

“These two selections were the unanimous choice after sampling from six barrels, and we’re excited to share them with the community in celebration of the city’s 150th anniversary,” said Huesgen.

The 291 philosophy “embodies traditions of the past married with the boldness of the future” and according to Huesgen, it seemed the perfect fit for a 150th celebratory whiskey. 291 Colorado Whiskey uses grains from the Colorado plains and water collected from Pikes Peak reservoirs. The small-batch distiller manages the entire distilling process locally, from grain to barrel to bottle, by hand. Each barrel is aspen stave finished, conferring the unique taste of Colorado that has won 291 Colorado Whiskey worldwide acclaim.

Described as exemplary representations of 291 Colorado Bourbon and Rye Whiskey: big, bold, complex, spicy, buttery smooth and long finishing.

The Barrel Select Barrel Proof Single Barrel Colorado Bourbon Whiskey is 128.2 proof (%64.1).

The Barrel Select Barrel Proof Single Barrel Colorado Rye Whiskey is 130.4 proof (%65.2).

There are only 45 bottles of each of these Whiskeys available. Bottles may be purchased at Downtown Fine Spirits & Wines (103 S Wahsatch Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903). Sampling is available at Cork & Cask (60 E Moreno Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903) and Cerberus Brewing Company (702 W Colorado Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80905)

Coming soon: Additional 150th whiskeys will be available in coming weeks, at Downtown Fine Sprits & Wines, including a small batch Colorado Bourbon Whiskey with the Downtown 150th Select label from 291 Colorado Whiskey.

About Downtown Partnership

Downtown Partnership is the lead nonprofit organization ensuring that Downtown Colorado Springs serves as the economic, cultural, and civic heart of the city. Promoting business growth and retention are two activities of the Partnership.

About 291 Colorado Whiskey

291 Colorado Whiskey is a globally-acclaimed, small-batch whiskey distillery nestled in the shadow of Pikes Peak. From grain to barrel to bottle, 291 Colorado Whiskey is Hardmade the Colorado Way, proud of its humble roots and excited about its new frontiers. 291 Colorado Whiskey has earned bushels of national and international awards for its spirits with the unique character and flavor of a bygone era, awarded World’s Best Wheat 2021 and World’s Best Rye 2018 from the World Whiskies Awards, and nine Liquid Gold awards from The Whiskey Bible. 291 Colorado Whiskey embodies traditions of the past married with the boldness of the future.

For More Information:

https://distillery291.com/