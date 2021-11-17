Hangar 1 Announces California-Inspired Botanical Seltzer

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Hangar 1 Vodka is proud to announce the release of its newest innovation: Hangar 1 Botanical Seltzer. As spiked seltzer and ready-to-drink cocktails make a splash throughout California, Hangar 1’s take on the trend celebrates what the acclaimed Bay Area vodka-maker does best: farm-fresh flavor. Available in four delicious varieties that Hangar 1 fans have already come to love – Makrut Lime, Buddha’s Hand Citron, Mandarin Blossom, and Rosé – Hangar 1’s new Botanical Seltzer is California sunshine in a bottle.

Hangar 1 is best known for taking unique, California ingredients and turning them into award-winning vodkas. The innovative flavors from makrut lime leaves, buddha’s hand lemons, mandarin blossom flowers, and rosé wine from neighboring vineyards, have been transformed from ingredients harvested by farmers at the peak of perfection into elevated Botanical Seltzers. Each bottling celebrates California, its incredible seasonal produce, and easy-sipping lifestyle.

“While vodka making will always be at the heart of Hangar 1 and our Alameda distillery, we couldn’t resist the opportunity to fill a void in the seltzer category by creating a premium option that uses the same fresh ingredients found at our local farmers’ markets,” said Lander Otegui, Proximo Spirits SVP of Marketing. “We know that as seltzer consumption trends toward the on premise, consumers are looking for something special – something made with real ingredients that they can feel good about drinking – and that’s exactly what we’re giving them with Hangar 1 Botanical Seltzers.”

With zero carbs and sugar, no added sweeteners, gluten-free, and just 72 calories, Hangar 1 Botanical Seltzer is a delicious, fizzy, and fresh way to enjoy award-winning vodka and the best California flavors, in sleek glass bottles.

Hangar 1’s unique spin on the ready-to-drink movement goes beyond innovative flavor to sustainability within its local community. Hangar 1 is proud to package Botanical Seltzer in glass bottles that are bottled in California, to reduce its carbon footprint. To further the cause, the Hangar 1 Distillery has announced a recycling program, inviting the Bay Area to drop off their empty 375ml and 750ml glass bottles to be recycled.

Hangar 1 Botanical Seltzer is available exclusively in California, at your favorite supermarket, liquor store, and restaurant for a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 375ml single bottle and $15.99 for a four-pack.

For More Information:

https://hangarone.com/seltzers/