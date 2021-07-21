Sip Into the Spirit of Summer With Artfully Crafted IZO Mezcal Ensamble

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Step into an endless summer feeling with IZO Spirits’ all-natural, traditionally crafted Mezcal Ensamble. The innovative, award-winning agave spirits brand never ceases to impress with its premium, handcrafted creations. Mezcal drinkers everywhere will be content to learn of one of IZO’s most distinct concoctions to date. Already known for its smooth and subtly smokey Mezcals, IZO adds a twist to its classic recipe with the IZO Mezcal Ensamble. Savor an undeniably unique yet satisfyingly fresh blend of distilled Cenizo and Lamparillo agave, each wild-grown and native to the landscapes of Durango, Mexico.

“Our Mezcal Ensamble perfectly complements the rest of the IZO Spirits collection. Its earthy, full-bodied flavor is a must for mixing any kind of Mezcal summer cocktail,” says IZO Co- Founder Gaston Martinez – a native of Mexico. “Mezcal Ensamble drinkers can trust that every sip is thoughtfully and sustainably harvested from the ground to their glass, elevating the experience to another level of comfort and passion. This spirit hits close to home for me, as it brings me back to one of the reasons I started IZO in the first place – to celebrate my community.”

IZO offers premium, flavorful agave spirits produced sustainably right in the heart of rural Durango with centuries of tradition in mind. To Martinez and his tight-knit community in Durango, Mezcal has always been a symbol of celebration, the reward for a hard day’s work, and simply the pure enjoyment of life. Martinez brings his well-established values of preservation and heritage to the forefront with IZO Mezcal Ensamble. Updating the old-world approach with modern sustainability, IZO prioritizes using renewable local resources for every step of harvesting, distilling, and bottling processes.

Celebrate the culture of community, sustainability, and exceptional flavor with the Mezcal Ensamble, as well as a collection of sought after tequila and agave-based spirits. From the locally-sourced Onyx featured atop every IZO Spirits’ bottle to the minimalist design that allows the artisanal spirit within to shine, each element artfully conveys its point of origin. Delicious alone or in cocktails, toast every moment with the smooth, all-natural flavor of IZO Spirits premium spirits. Learn more about the IZO Spirits brand and shop its historic collection of pure-distilled agave spirits at IZOSpirits.com.

Co-Founded by Gaston Martinez – a native of Durango, Mexico – IZO Spirits is a collection of premium, handcrafted agave spirits produced sustainably right in the heart of his rural hometown according to centuries of tradition.

