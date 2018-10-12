NACS 2018 Video: Beverages in Brief

From established categories like energy drinks and coffee to still-emerging ones like kombucha, the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) 2018 trade show, held Oct. 8-10 in Las Vegas, gave attendees a glimpse of what the C-store beverage coolers of the future might look like. In this video recorded at the show, BevNET assistant editor Martin Caballero and staff reporter Brad Avery offer a quick recap of some of their main takeaways from the show.

Stay tuned to BevNET for more coverage from NACS 2018 over the next week.